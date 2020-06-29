Best games that can run on a 4GB RAM Laptop

It is no secret that hardware in laptops has slowly gotten better over the years.

This improvement has helped us play many of our favourite higher-end games without resorting to the best components.

Rahul Bhushan



The PC Master Race, for the longest time, has been established as the best way to experience games. This thanks to a mouse and keyboard, and a high-powered desktop whose cable management has been handled with efficiency.

However, as time has gone by, hardware in laptops has become quite satisfactory. Today, you can buy a laptop with decent hardware and play the best games of the last decade.

There have been tonnes of releases over the years, and players have rarely ever been able to play all the great offerings from each year. So, in case you have in possession a decent laptop, you'll be able to play some of these great games that you have missed over the last decade.

Five great games that can run on a 4GB RAM Laptop

5) Dragon Age: Inquisition

The Dragon Age franchise is one of the best you can pick up for your PC. The third game in the franchise, Inquisition, is perhaps the best in the series and offers tonnes of player choices, apart from a great RPG story.

Developed by BioWare, of Mass Effect fame, Dragon Age: Inquisition is simply one of the best RPGs you can pick up for your laptop.

Minimum requirements:

CPU SPEED: AMD quad core CPU @ 2.5 GHz, Intel quad core CPU @ 2.0 GHz

RAM: 4 GB

OS: Windows 7 or 8.1 64-bit

VIDEO CARD: 512 MB, AMD Radeon HD 4870, NVIDIA GeForce 8800 GT

PIXEL SHADER: 4.0

VERTEX SHADER: 4.0

FREE DISK SPACE: 26 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 512 MB

4) SOMA

SOMA is perhaps one of the most-overlooked video games of the last decade, and one of the best survival-horror games that you can pick up. The experience of playing through its story mode is one that every player must go through at least once.

The game allows you to play in Safe Mode, meaning you will not encounter any of the enemy machines along the story. To some, that is the correct way to play SOMA, as it doesn't take away from the game's brilliant narrative and story.

Minimum requirements:

CPU: Core i3 / AMD A6 2.4Ghz

CPU SPEED: Info

RAM: 4 GB

OS: 64-bit Windows 7

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GT 240 / AMD Radeon HD 4670 / Intel HD Graphics 4000 (likely to have issues)

PIXEL SHADER: 4.0

VERTEX SHADER: 4.0

FREE DISK SPACE: 25 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 512 MB

3) Alien: Isolation

There are hardly any other games that can match Alien: Isolation's moment-to-moment terror and excitement. This survival-horror offering is not only one of the most visceral experiences you can have, but is also one of the most fun games you can play.

The AI is one of the most advanced and intelligent ever seen in a videogame. Throughout this game, you attempt to evade and outsmart the extremely dangerous Xenomorph, as it hunts you down all the way through.

There are few games that can match Alien: Isolation in terms of pure horror and excitement.

Minimum requirements:

CPU: Intel Core 2 Duo E8500 or AMD Athlon 64 X2 6400+

CPU SPEED: Info

RAM: 4 GB

OS: Windows 7 (32bit)

VIDEO CARD: 1GB (AMD Radeon HD 5550 or Nvidia GeForce GT 430)

PIXEL SHADER: 5.0

VERTEX SHADER: 5.0

FREE DISK SPACE: 35 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 1 GB

2) Mortal Kombat X

Mortal Kombat games require little to no introduction. Over the years, these offerings have carved their position as one of the best fighting games in the history of videogaming.

The Mortal Kombat franchise is one that has its roots deep in gaming history, and has provided gamers with some of the best moments in the fighting genre. Mortal Kombat X is one of the best games in the franchise, and one of the most fun experiences you can have with friends.

Minimum requirements:

CPU: Intel Core i5-750, 2.67 GHz | AMD Phenom II X4 965, 3.4 GHz

CPU SPEED: Info

RAM: 3 GB

OS: 64-bit: Vista, Win 7, Win 8, Win 10

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 460 | AMD Radeon HD 5850

PIXEL SHADER: 5.0

VERTEX SHADER: 5.0

FREE DISK SPACE: 36 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 1024 MB

1) DmC Devil May Cry

Many who were fans of the old Dante character model instantly shot down this reboot for its different take on the character. However, the 2013 DmC Devil May Cry is an excellent game from start to end.

A completely new take on the franchise's lore and world, the game is set in the fictional Limbo City, which is a character in itself. The Devil May Cry games are known for their frantic and stylish combat, and DmC Devil May Cry is no different.

Offering gamers with plenty of angelic and demonic weapons, and iconic firearms, the game is endlessly fun with a much more nuanced narrative.

Minimum requirements:

CPU: Intel Core 2 Duo 2.4 Ghz or better, AMD Athlon 64 X2 2.8 Ghz or better

CPU SPEED: Info

RAM: 2 GB

OS: Windows Vista/XP, Windows 7, Windows 8

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce 8800 GTS or better, ATI Radeon HD 3850 or better

PIXEL SHADER: 3.0

VERTEX SHADER: 3.0

SOUND CARD: Yes

FREE DISK SPACE: 9 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 256 MB