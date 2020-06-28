Best games that can run on i3 processor with 4 GB RAM

Games have steadily been getting more demanding hardware-wise with each year and powerful gaming hardware can be hard to get hands on.

These are some games that can run on an i3 processor with 4 GB RAM.

Rahul Bhushan

Titanfall Gameplay (picture credits: VG247)

Games have come a long way in the past decade, with games like Uncharted 4 and The Last of Us Part II setting a benchmark on what a AAA game should look like.

With the advent of technology such as ray-tracing and powerful game engines, video games are only about to look better with time. However, gaming hardware can be just as hard to get hands on.

But the good news is that great online marketplaces and libraries like Steam, give the player access to tonnes of games from before that are still great to play.

The i3 processor with a 4GB RAM setup is one of the most common setups today, and most low to mid-tier laptops and desktops come fitted with that hardware.

Best PC games for i3 and 4 GB RAM

5) Titanfall

Respawn and EA's Titanfall franchise was a breath of fresh air in the FPS genre, with great mobility and solid shooter mechanics. The game was received relatively well, but did not do that well commercially.

However, the Titanfall games are some of the best shooters you can play on your PC. The Multiplayer is extremely well-paced, frantic and will test your reflexes to the maximum.

Minimum Requirements:

CPU: AMD Athlon X2 2.8 GHz or Intel Core 2 Duo 2.4 GHz

CPU SPEED: Info

RAM: 4 GB

OS: 64-bit Windows 7, 8, 8.1

VIDEO CARD: 512MB VRAM, Radeon HD 4770 or GeForce 8800GT

PIXEL SHADER: 4.0

VERTEX SHADER: 4.0

SOUND CARD: Yes

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 512 MB

4) Far Cry 3

The Far Cry games have been a fixture of the gaming landscape for a long time. The games have been acclaimed for giving the players an ample amount of freedom in terms of gameplay and how they approach a combat.

Far Cry 3 was the game that kicked off the franchise's popular trend of giving some of the most iconic villains in the history of gaming like Vaas and Pagan Min.

Minimum Requirements:

CPU: Intel Core2 Duo E6700/AMD Athlon64 X2 6000+

CPU SPEED: Info

RAM: 2 GB

VIDEO CARD: Nvidia 8800 GTX/AMD Radeon HD 2900 or equivalent 512MB DirectX 9c card

PIXEL SHADER: 3.0

VERTEX SHADER: 3.0

SOUND CARD: Yes

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 512 MB

3) The Wolf Among Us

Telltale Games, over the years, have perfected their craft and delivered some of the best narratives in video game history. The Wolf Among Us is quite possibly one of the best narratives they have delivered.

An interesting detective game that puts you in control of Bigby Wolf, and is endlessly entertaining for its entire playtime.

Minimum Requirements:

CPU: 2.0 GHz Pentium 4 or equivalent

CPU SPEED: Info

RAM: 3 GB

OS: Windows XP

VIDEO CARD: ATI or NVidia card w/ 512 MB RAM (Not recommended for Intel integrated graphics)

PIXEL SHADER: 3.0

VERTEX SHADER: 3.0

SOUND CARD: Yes

FREE DISK SPACE: 2 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 512 MB

2) Grand Theft Auto V

There are a few games as popular and financially successful as the GTA franchise. GTA V is the most recent game in the franchise, and quite possibly one of the best open-world games that you can pick up.

The game was released back in 2013, and shouldn't be too taxing on your PC. However, the game still looks great and should run decently on Low to Medium settings on low to mid tier latops.

Minimum Requirements:

CPU: Intel Core 2 Quad CPU Q6600 @ 2.40GHz (4 CPUs) / AMD Phenom 9850 Quad-Core Processor (4 CPUs) @ 2.5GHz

CPU SPEED: Info

RAM: 4 GB

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit, Windows 8.1 64 Bit, Windows 8 64 Bit, Windows 7 64 Bit Service Pack 1, Windows Vista 64 Bit Service Pack 2*

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA 9800 GT 1GB / AMD HD 4870 1GB (DX 10, 10.1, 11)

PIXEL SHADER: 4.0

VERTEX SHADER: 4.0

SOUND CARD: 100% DirectX 10 compatible

FREE DISK SPACE: 72 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 1 GB

1) Assassin's Cred IV Black Flag

Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed games have been some of the most successful games of all-time. Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag is the perfect pirate adventure that players have always wanted. Set in the Carribeans during the Golden Age of Piracy, Black Flag is perhaps one of the best games in the franchise.

The story grips you from the moment you take control of Edward Kenway, the game never loses steam.

Minimum Requirements:

CPU: Intel Core2Quad Q8400 @ 2.6 GHz or AMD Athlon II X4 620 @ 2.6 GHz

CPU SPEED: Info

RAM: 2 GB

OS: Windows Vista SP or Windows 7 SP1 or Windows 8 (both 32/64bit versions)

VIDEO CARD: Nvidia Geforce GTX 260 or AMD Radeon HD 4870 (512MB VRAM with shader Model 4.0 or higher)

PIXEL SHADER: 4.0

VERTEX SHADER: 4.0

SOUND CARD: Yes

FREE DISK SPACE: 30 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 512 MB