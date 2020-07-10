Best games that can run on a potato PC or laptop in 2020

Desktop or Laptop PCs that have been rendered obsolete and cannot play newer games are affectionately referred to as Potato PC.

Here are some games that will run perfectly fine on a potato PC.

Rahul Bhushan FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

(picture credits: LMG, youtube)

Gamers are certainly very sentimental about their game hardware and usually tend to hold on to them long after they are rendered obsolete. While the hardware may not be able to play the new releases, they are still good for some of the best games of the past.

Discarding an old laptop or desktop after it can be rightly be called "potato" can be extremely difficult. Nostalgia can often trump almost everything in gaming, or any medium.

Newer games require a lot in terms of hardware and gaming setups can be hard to assemble without spending a lot of money. In case you have an old laptop or desktop lying around, these 5 games are probably going to run on them without any issue.

5 of the Best Games that can run on a potato PC

5) Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind

The Elder Scrolls series is perhaps one of the most well-respected western RPGs that appeals to both purists and casual gamers. The third entry in the franchise, Morrowind, is perhaps the most accessible of the lot.

The game came out in 2002, and is still one of the best games you can play. Featuring in-depth RPG mechanics that games still try to emulate today, Morrowind is far from being considered dated.

Minimum Requirements:

Advertisement

CPU: 500 MHz Intel Pentium III, Celeron, or AMD Athlon

CPU SPEED: 500 MHz

RAM: 256 MB

OS: Windows ME/98/XP/2000

VIDEO CARD: 32 MB Direct3D Compatible video card with 32-bit color support and DirectX 8.1

SOUND CARD: Yes

FREE DISK SPACE: 1 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 32 MB

4) Duke Nukem: Manhattan Project

While it can be argued that the Duke Nukem franchise is only a husk of its former self from back in the late 90s and early 2000s, there are still great games from the past that you can pick up.

For instance, Duke Nukem: Manhattan Project shifted from the first-person perspective to a 2D side scroller game, and benefitted immensely from it.

The game has a lot of character, personality, and most importantly: tonnes of aliens to kill. If not for anything else, you should play this game for the main theme by the legendary Megadeth.

Minimum Requirements

CPU: Pentium II 350 or faster.

RAM: 64 MB RAM

GPU: DirectX 8.1 compatible 8 MB 2xAGP enabled video accelerator or faster

DX: DirectX 8.1

OS: Windows 98/ME/2000/XP

Store: 300 MB hard disk space. Store

Sound: DirectX compatible sound card

3) Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Outcast

While fans have turned somewhat sour to the current releases in the Star Wars game franchise, there are plenty of games from the past that are excellent.

The Star Wars Jedi Knight franchise consists of some of the best games you can play.

Players can never outgrow the amazing feeling of wielding a lightsaber, and fans of the movie will find immense pleasure in exploring the Star Wars lore in these games.

Minimum Requirements:

CPU: Pentium II or Athlon 350 MHz

CPU SPEED: Info

RAM: 64 MB

OS: Windows 2000, XP or Vista

VIDEO CARD: 16 MB OpenGL compatible

SOUND CARD: Yes

FREE DISK SPACE: 800 MB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 16 MB

2) GTA Vice City

There's not enough good things that can be said about GTA Vice City, it simply is one of Rockstar's crowning achievements. While the game wasn't pathbreaking in terms of gameplay or innovating in game structure, it is still one of the most enjoyable experiences ever.

The game shines in its character, art-style, atmosphere, and the soundtrack. The game is an excellent example of how art style can truly affect the experience of the game.

Minimum Requirements:

OS: Microsoft® Windows® 2000/XP

Processor: 800 MHz Intel Pentium III or 800 MHz AMD Athlon or 1.2GHz Intel Celeron or 1.2 GHz AMD Duron processor

Memory: 128 MB of RAM

Graphics: 32 MB video card with DirectX 9.0 compatible drivers ("GeForce" or better)

DirectX Version: Microsoft DirectX® 9.0

Hard Drive: 915 MB of free hard disk space (+ 635 MB if video card does NOT support DirectX Texture Compression)

Sound Card: Sound Card with DirectX 9.0

1) Mafia

While Rockstar Games were busy in creating the biggest, most expansive open-worlds, the people over at Illusion Softworks were creating an engaging narrative.

Mafia is a far more rewarding experience in terms of narrative. The game focuses more on delivery a tight, linear narrative that will stay with you long after you finish the game.

With the Definitive Edition of the game due for release later this year, this is the perfect time to revisit this classic game from the 2000s.

System Requirements:

CPU: Pentium III 500MHz/ Athlon XP 1600+

RAM: 128 MB.

OS: Windows 98, ME, 2000 or XP.

VIDEO CARD: 16 MB video card with DirectX 8.1 compatible drivers.

FREE DISK SPACE: 2 GB.

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 16 MB.