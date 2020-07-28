Best games like Age of Empires for PC

Released way back in 1997, Age of Empires is an all-time-favourite real-time strategy game. It is one of the few strategy games which has managed to captivate many players with its gritty depiction of history.

In Age of Empires, you have the liberty of choosing your own army and running a kingdom according to your own will. With skilful tactics and analytical thinking, you will have to fight enemies who attack your kingdom.

If you are into strategy games like Age of Empires, here are a few games that you can try out.

Top 5 games like Age of Empires

Here are the best strategy games which are a lot like Age of Empires:

Total War: Warhammer II

Total War: Warhammer II (Image Courtesy: Steam)

Developed by Creative Assembly and published by SEGA, Total War: Warhammer II is a sequel to Total War: Warhammer. In this strategy game, you will need to pick one of a series of races to lead like High Elves, Lizardmen, Dark Elves, Skaven and Tomb Kings. With stunning visuals, this game is set in the continents of Lustria, Ulthuan, Naggaroth and the Southlands and will surely take your breath away.

Stronghold Crusader

Stronghold Crusader (Image Courtesy: Eneba)

In Stronghold Crusader, you will get only a handful of resources to work with due to the Middle Eastern backdrop. You can gather raw materials to sell them in the market or you can use it to make weapons that will help to make your army strong.

Warcraft III – Reforged

Warcraft III – Reforged (Image Courtesy: Softpedia Drivers)

Warcraft III – Reforged is often considered the best game in the popular Warcraft series. In this game, you can be a part of the faction and command the people belonging to your group. You will have to make your group as strong as possible to attack enemies and establish dominance.

Civilization VI

Civilization VI (Image Courtesy: Wallpaper Cave)

Civilization VI is a very famous strategy game where you are required to build a kingdom from scratch. This game will track your journey from being a nobody to becoming someone powerful. It is quite difficult to play so make sure that you try comparatively easier strategy games before trying this one.

Age of Mythology

Age of Mythology (Image Courtesy: Steam)

Ensemble Studios, the creators of Age of Empires, developed Age of Mythology. The game is focused on Norse, Egyptian and Greek gods. You will need to build an army and strengthen your kingdom so that you can attack enemies and conquer other kingdoms in this game.