The Assassin's Creed franchise is one of the finest creations by Ubisoft. Each game in the franchise beautifully mixes history, mythology, and fiction to brew magic, which enchants players all over the world.

With incredible storylines, each Assassin's Creed game is known for its action, adventure, open world and the characters that it offers. We will now take a look at some of the best Android games like Assassin's Creed.

Top 5 Android games like Assassin's Creed

Here are the top five games like Assassin's Creed which retain the core elements of the game like action, adventure, open world and violence:

Titan Quest

Titan Quest. Image: Wallpaper Cave.

The theme of Titan Quest is very similar to that of Assassin's Creed games. The game deals with ancient Roman, Greek and Egyptian creatures that will surely remind you of the famous Ubisoft series. The combat and the storyline might not be as great, but the game is definitely worth a try.

The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead. Image: Sbenny.com.

If you are heartbroken over the gradual decline of the popular TV series, you can try the Walking Dead video games. Even though the main theme of the franchise is entirely different from the Assassin's Creed games, it has similar ingredients like violence, action and adventure. The game also has an open world that you can explore.

Batman: Arkham Origins

Batman: Arkham Origins. Image: Jim Buckingham (YouTube).

Batman: Arkham Origins also packs in features similar to Assassin's Creed franchise such as stealth, action and adventure. You also get to choose cool weapons and vehicles. Step into the shoes of the DC Superhero and save Gotham City from being destroyed.

Ravensword: Shadowlands

Ravensword: Shadowlands. Image: APKPure.com.

This game is very similar to the Assassin's Creed games as it is known for its vast and polished open world. The soundtrack of the game is impressive, and the controls are easy to get used to. You can play it on your smartphone or use a tablet for better gaming experience.

Call of Duty: Black Ops-Zombies

Call of Duty: Black Ops-Zombies. Image: Google Play.

This game will fulfil your desire for violence and action that you are used to in the Assassin's Creed games, even if the backdrop is entirely different. The best part about this game is that it has a multiplayer mode.