Among all the battle royale video games out there, Escape from Tarkov stands out primarily because of its excellent graphics, mechanics, and role-playing elements. There are three modes that you can play in this First-Person Shooter game, Arena, Freeroam and Multiplayer.

Set in a fictional location inspired by Northern Russia, this game features a battle between two military forces. If you liked Escape from Tarkov, then you would surely like the games mentioned below.

Five best games like Escape from Tarkov

These are five of the best game that you will like if you liked Escape from Tarkov:

Insurgency: Sandstorm

This game will not take time in becoming the best alternative to Escape from Tarkov as it has excellent graphics, realistic gameplay and intense military gunfights.

You can choose deadly weapons to kill your enemies, or you can maintain a low profile and escape them. The best part about this game is that you do not have to worry about getting proper food to maintain your health and stamina.

Hunt: Showdown

Travel back to the 1800s for some traditional face-offs. The arsenal in Hunt: Showdown is designed by keeping in mind the era that the game is based on.

In this game, there are two modes: Bounty Hunt and Quickplay. In the Bounty Hunt, you will be tasked to hunt down mythical creatures and claim the reward, while Quickplay is a battle royale mode where you need to survive for 15 minutes to win the game.

Fallout series

Every game in the Fallout series has a strong storyline and great characters. The best way to define characters is through the character creation, which was developed just for the Fallout series named SPECIAL. It stands for Strength, Perception, Endurance, Charisma, Intelligence, Agility and Luck.

The games which are set in a post-apocalyptic environment feature the battle of humankind against a potential nuclear threat.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R: Shadow of Chernobyl

If you like survival games which are based on horror, then this game is perhaps the perfect choice. S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chernobyl deals with the aftermath of a nuclear disaster.

Your duty will be to defeat Strelok, who is located in the area of the second nuclear disaster. The game becomes even more impressive when you have to play in a surrounding where nature and its laws are entirely different due to the excessive radiation caused as a result of the unfortunate incident.

Life is Feudal: Your Own

This game is set in the medieval times, where you will be required to defend yourself from the enemies. Life is Feudal can also be played in the multiplayer mode, where you and your friends need to ransack other places or protect your land.

The best part about this game is that you can play it by your rules. You can build a house anywhere you want and can experiment with different characters to see which one suits your personality.