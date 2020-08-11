Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is a fairly new and explosive game that has all kinds of gamers feeling excited. Fall Guys is a couch-based multiplayer game, which mixes a bit of quirkiness and hilarity to create something that will leave you laughing out loud every time you play it.

The gameplay objective is simple - run and win in races over absurdly made courses, without falling down. Although that sounds quite easy, you’ll find yourself falling pretty often.

In this article, we take a look at five other games that are similar to Fall Guys.

Best games like Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Overcooked! 2

Overcooked 2 (Image credits: Humble Bundle)

Overcooked! 2 is another couch co-op game that builds on the kind of chaotic gameplay that is evident in Fall Guys. You and your friends start as chefs in the Onion Kingdom, where you have to save the world with your cooking!

The Unbread are on the rise, and they will take over the world if not for your chaotic cooking frenzy. Players can choose to either play in co-op or competitive mode to rescue the world from the Unbread.

Human Fall Flat

Human Fall Flat (image credits: Xbox)

Advertisement

How can we talk about the whimsical gameplay without a mention of Human Fall Flat? Human Fall Flat is the reigning king of the couch co-op genre of games.

It can be played by up to 8 players who are stuck together in a chaotic and hilarious dreamscape. To escape, you must flop around your sandbag-like figures and use the physics of the game to devise ways of rescuing yourselves ingeniously.

A game that will leave you in fits of laughter, it’s a lot like Fall Guys in plenty of ways.

Among Us

Among Us (image credits: Steam)

Among Us is another couch party game, which incorporates elements of co-operation and betrayal into its gameplay.

You and your friends can either play local or online multiplayer. You start as a crew aboard a spaceship, which must be prepared before it can take off. However, there’s an impostor hiding amongst your crew, and he will do everything in his power to sabotage your operation.

Among Us embodies the spirit of light-hearted multiplayer fun that Fall Guys has managed to master.

Golf with your Friends

Golf with your Friends (Image credits: Steam)

Golf with your Friends is another game that takes from the similar concept of couch party multiplayer gameplay that is evident in Fall Guys. The game is straightforward - you play golf with your friends.

However, the game is much more than just that. With the same chaotic energy of Fall Guys, Golf with your Friends throws you and other players onto a maze of explosive courses, flooded with obstacles, for you to play golf on, ensuing a perpetual storm of laughter.

Secret Neighbour

Secret neighbor (image credits: Microsoft)

A game that is another viral title in the genre of couch party games and co-op multiplayer themes, Secret Neighbor will make sure that you have heaps full of fun.

You and your friends start as a team that wants to rescue their friend from the basement of their creepy neighbor. But there’s a surprise for you, one of your teammates is the creepy neighbor in disguise, waiting to sabotage your rescue mission.

A lot like Fall Guys, Secret Neighbor is guaranteed to keep you and friends entertained for hours!