Since Fortnite has recently been removed from the Apple App Store, the controversy has left the gaming world buzzing.

Fortnite had made its own niche in the world of multiplayer games, and the vast audience that played the game are disappointed with Apple's decision.

But until the mess of Fortnite vs Apple gets sorted out, there are still more than a few games on the App Store that are quite a lot like Fortnite, which you can play if you've started to look for alternatives already.

Best games like Fortnite on Apple Store

PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile (Image credits: Official PUBG Mobile)

Now that its most major rival has been removed from the App Store, PUBG Mobile might soon become the most loved battle royale game. PUBG Mobile and Fortnite have often been compared for their gameplay, and now, with Fortnite being unavailable for mobile gamers, PUBG is the obvious choice for many.

And with the Fall Split 2020 coming soon, you and your squad might want to brush up on your PUBG Mobile skills.

Call of Duty Mobile

Call of Duty Mobile (Image credits: VentureBeat)

Call of Duty Mobile is another serious contender for the throne of Fortnite. While it might not be as popular as PUBG Mobile, it is still rising in its popularity for the varied kind of gameplay that it offers.

With several new modes having been added in its previous seasons and one more on its way, COD Mobile is doing great things to keep the players hooked to the game. Even the battle royale mode of the game has become quite popular over the months.

Creative Destruction

Creative Destruction (Image credits: Steam)

Creative Destruction is a sandbox survival game that takes the building and firing game mechanism made famous by Fortnite and wraps it in its quirky package to create an offering that's extremely fun to play.

With cartoonish graphics and plenty of creative guns and weapons to choose from, the game will make you miss Fornite a little less. The game is immersive and has the ability to keep you engaged for hours.

Garena Free Fire

Garena Free Fire (Image credits: Sensor Tower)

A game that has recently surged in its popularity, Garena Free Fire is one of the best battle royale games available on the App Store today.

With the same concept as Fortnite, the players aboard a plane and then drop onto a map with several other players, with the goal to kill as many other players and survive the longest. So if you're looking for a game that feels like Fortnite, Free Fire is definitely a great choice to consider.

Rocket Royale

Rocket Royale (Image credits: Google Play)

Rocket Royale is another game that borrows heavily from the classic Fortnite gameplay, but also adds a bit of their own creativity to it.

The player is thrown into a PvP environment, where they must survive as well as gather enough resources to build a rocket and successfully escape the world they are in. To protect themselves and the rockets they are making, players must also build fortresses as well as attempt to sabotage other players' progress.