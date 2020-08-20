Browser games might not be trendy, but they are easy to access and fun to play. There are single-player as well as multiplayer titles that you can enjoy. These games might not have great graphics, but they require no extra effort as you do not need to install them separately. Krunker.io is one of the offerings that is enjoying the spotlight.

It is a multiplayer first-person shooter game with pixelated graphics, which you can enjoy with friends. And if you are looking for more such games, you can check out the list below for some suggestions.

Five best games like Krunker.io

AssaultCube

AssaultCube (Image Credits: Reddit)

Based on Cube Engine, this is a first-person open-source game that you can enjoy. You can be a part of either one of the teams in AssaultCube, namely, Cubers Liberations Army (CLA) or the Rabid Viper Special Forces (RVSF). There are also different game modes that you can choose from, like Deathmatch, Capture The Flag, Hunt The Flag, etc.

Vertix Online

Vertix Online (Image Credits: Reddit)

This is also a multiplayer shooter game like Krunker.io. Since it is team-based, you can build your own squad with friends and enjoy the game. Your main objective will be to score points for your team by killing other players.

MiniRoyale 2

MiniRoyale 2 (Image credits: miniroyale2.io)

This is a browser game which belongs to the battle royale genre. Since it involves shooting and killing people, you will be reminded of Krunker.io. There are ten players in a match, and you will have to defeat opponents using weapons like assault rifles and shotguns and be the last person standing.

RoboFight

RoboFight (Image Credits: Play Games IO)

Play this futuristic first-person shooter game with cool graphics to have a good time. The longer you survive, the more points you get. Points are also given based on the number of enemies that you kill, and the number of headshots that you can notch.

PKing

PKing (Image Credits: Titotu.io)

This game is a little different from Krunker.io, as it packs the features of many browser games into one. In this title, you can battle against enemies to earn points like you do in Krunker.io. You can also explore the world that the game offers and gather resources to stay ahead of other players.