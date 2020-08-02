Life is Strange is an interesting game which deals with the theme of adolescence very well. Many players around the world found it relatable and were impressed with the gameplay.

The game allows you to go back in time and analyse different choices so that you can make the best decision. The plot twists, strong characters and interesting storyline are what made it popular among players.

If you are tired of playing violent games, here are five of the best games with a more interactive story like Life is Strange.

Best games like Life is Strange

Here are five of the best games that you would enjoy if you liked Life is Strange:

Firewatch

Firewatch (Image Courtesy: Steam)

Firewatch follows the story of Henry, who is desperately trying to escape his past. There are many times in the game where you would be confused about your next step but you will eventually find your way.

Indulge in deep conversations in this game and remember that the key to navigation is the map. The game ends unexpectedly, which is why you will end up missing it more after it’s over.

Beyond: Two Souls

Beyond: Two Soul (Image Courtesy: Steam)

This game is a lot like Life is Strange as it also has supernatural elements. The story follows two characters who are spiritually connected to each other. You can switch between characters whenever you want in order to get ahead in the game.

Quantum Break

Quantum Break (Image Courtesy: HipWallpaper)

In this game, you can get the power to bend time just like you did in Life is Strange. If you are more into action games, then you can choose Quantum Break as it is an action-packed game which brilliantly engulfs you in its mysteries. The game also has a story which is very interactive- one that takes your choices into account.

Last Day of June

Last Day of June (Image Courtesy: 505 Games)

If you were taken in by the emotion of Life is Strange, you can try out Last Day of June. The theme of this game is love and loss. Follow the story of a couple who gets separated by fate and step into the shoes of Carl, whose undying love makes him do anything to bring back the love of his life. Keep your handkerchief ready to wipe off tears as you empathise with the cartoonish characters of this game.

Fahrenheit

Fahrenheit (Image Courtesy: Wallpaper Cave)

In this game, you will be able to control four characters who are equally important to the story. Each character brings in a new flavour to the story and makes it interesting. This game is highly interactive, so you never know which outcome each dialogue will lead to.