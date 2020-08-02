Even if you have never played the Mario games, you must have seen the moustached man with a red cap and blue overalls somewhere. Many players around the world have grown up playing the Mario Series, and the simple mechanics still charms the players.

If you have played all the games featuring Mario, then you must check out some other PC games that will give you nearly the same experience.

Five best PC games like the Mario Series

Mario had many competitors over the years, but none could match its originality. These are the five best games which will make you nostalgic about the Mario series:

Sonic Mania

Sonic Mania. Image: Nintendo.

The Sonic franchise was the most significant competitor of the Mario games back in the early 1990s. The Sonic series has been popular over the years, and if you would love to play with the blue hedgehog again, then you can definitely try out this game. You can play as Sonic, Tails or Knuckles and enjoy levelling up in the game.

Snake Pass

Snake Pass. Image: www.snake-pass.com.

This game is pretty straightforward to play, and it breaks the stereotypical thought of snakes being portrayed as sinister and evil. You can play with this adorable snake and enjoy its coiling and slithering movements. Children would love playing this game as the gameplay, and the controls are simple.

Advertisement

Grow Home

Grow Home. Image: Ubisoft.

You play the role of an Android named BUD. BUD is on a mission to save his home planet by climbing up an alien plant. The branches of the tree are also enchanted and help you to travel to various floating islands to uncover mysteries. Sounds like a crazy version of the classic story Jack and the Bean Stalk? Play the game to find out!

Super Lucky’s Tale

Super Lucky’s Tale. Image: Steam.

This game is much like Snake Pass. Here, you play with a fox. Make the fox jump and run to complete various challenges. This game is more appealing to the kids because of its vibrant colours and smooth gameplay.

Celeste

Celeste. Image: Nintendo.

The soundtrack and the characters of this game are very rich. Celeste is about a girl, Madeline, who has to climb a mountain named Celeste. On her way, she deals with her inner demons and finally reaches the top. Hence, if you doubt your capabilities, play this game to get that little bit of motivation you are looking for.