The Persona series is a popular franchise primarily liked by teenagers. These games are known for their gameplay, soundtrack and unique characters. The style of battle depicted in the games is also loved by many.

If you have played the latest title in the Persona series, Persona 5 Royal, then you must be wanting more such role-playing games. To that regard, we have picked some titles that have the necessary action and adventure that you are looking for.

Five best games like the Persona series

The World Ends With You

The World Ends With You (Image Credits: Wallpaper Abyss - Alpha Coders)

Set in the fictional world of Shibuya, this game is all about the afterlife. If you win the Reaper’s Game, you can choose to be brought back to life or attain spiritual peace.

The characters of the story are great, and the gameplay is fascinating. If you love to listen to good music, then you will surely love the soundtrack as well.

Dragon Quest XI

Dragon Quest XI (Image Credits: Wallpaper Cave)

The style of battle in this game is quite similar to that of Persona. You can swap members in and out of the active group that you are playing with. Every member in the group has their unique qualities as well.

The latest addition to the Dragon Quest series is action-oriented and entertaining. The story of this game follows the protagonist, who can summon lightning at will, as he sets out to defeat evil creatures.

Tales of Berseria

Tales of Berseria (Image Credits: Cute Wallpapers)

In this game, you can defeat your enemies by physically attacking them or by using magical powers. There are also many scenes where you can communicate with the other characters in the game.

There are four main characters that you can play with, and you can use the Switch Blast power to change the character that you are controlling.

Fire Emblem: Three Houses

Fire Emblem: Three Houses (Image Credits: Wallpaper Cave)

In this game, you can take on the role of a professor to educate the students of Garreg Mach. The unique part of this game is that you can play as the teachers, and not the students.

The fact that this game is tactical, turn-based and role-playing is what made players interested in it. The great graphics, foot-tapping soundtrack, and exciting storyline are the reasons why it garnered excellent reviews from many players around the world.

Tokyo Mirage Session #FE

Tokyo Mirage Session #FE (Image Credits: Wallpaper Cave)

In this game, you will have to fight with the negative Mirages, who are responsible for stealing the energy of people known as Performa.

The gameplay of Tokyo Mirage Session #FE is very similar to that of Persona. This title is often considered as the best game like Persona, if you are looking for some light-hearted entertainment.