Best games like the Prince of Persia series

Prince of Persia is a game series that many people around the world grew up playing. With gory scenes and great action, this series is still considered one of the best action-adventure game series to ever be made.

There are many other games similar to the Prince of Persia series that you can play to relive your childhood memories. All the games on this list have violence, action, drama and brilliant gameplay which will definitely remind you of the Prince of Persia series.

5 best games you can try if you loved the Prince of Persia series

Here are five of the best games that you can play if you loved the Prince of Persia games:

Assassin’s Creed series

Assassin's Creed series (Image Courtesy: Shortlist)

The Assassin’s Creed series is very much like the Prince of Persia series when it comes to the historical setting, gameplay and aesthetics. Every Assassin’s Creed game has a distinct storyline and offers its players an open world that they can explore.

The Assassin’s Creed series has been getting better and better with every game. So, start your journey with the very first game and then make your way through the series. The combat is much easier than the Prince of Persia series, so you won't have any trouble as a beginner.

Omensight

Omensigh (Image Courtesy: www.omensight.com)

This is an action-oriented murder mystery game. You will have to step into the shoes of Harbinger to solve a murder mystery and restore peace.

With the power of Omensight, you have to travel back in time to unravel the mysteries behind the murder of a priestess. There are four playable characters that you can choose from to solve the problem.

Tomb Raider series

Tomb Raider series (Image Courtesy: Medium)

Every game in the Tomb Raider series follows the story of Lara Croft and her various adventures. The games are packed with action, and the gameplay is not that tough once you get the hang of the controls.

You can also engage in side quests and deviate from the main mission for a while. The games are fast-paced so there will not be a single dull moment on screen.

Dante’s Inferno

Dante's Inferno (Image Courtesy: eTeknix)

If you have read Dan Brown’s thriller inspired by the classic poem of Dante Alighieri, then you already have an essence of what this game is about. Its story and art style are nothing short of amazing.

Follow the story of a Templar knight who fights through the Nine Circles of Hell to rescue his lady love. You can defeat enemies to get souls and use them to unlock various attack combinations.

Darksiders series

Darksiders: Wrath of War (Image Courtesy: Digital Trends)

Set in a post-apocalyptic world, the Darksiders series is a war between Heaven and Hell. Mankind is on the verge of extinction in this game, and the story revolves around the ultimate fight between angels and demons.

This is an action role-playing game where you will play one of the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse. Played from the third-person perspective, this game also gives you an open world to explore.