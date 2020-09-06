Best games like PUBG Mobile under 400 MB

The ban of PUBG Mobile in India has left a big void for other games of the genre to fill. Gamers are scrambling to look for alternatives that can provide a similar battle royale experience. However, games like Free Fire and COD Mobile can take up a substantial storage space on your device.

In this article, we discuss some alternatives which closely resemble PUBG Mobile in terms of gameplay and other elements. Do keep in mind that some games on this list don't feature high-end graphics like PUBG Mobile, but are fun to play.

Best games like PUBG Mobile who are under 400 MB

#1 Battle Royale 3D - Warrior63

Battle Royale 3D - Warrior63 is available on Google Play Store (Image credit: Uptodown)

Size: 99 MB

Battle Royale 3D - Warrior63 is one of the perfect alternatives to PUBG Mobile as it based on the same battle royale principle. Players land on a barren island and look for weapons to defend themselves and kill others. The only downside of this game is the lack of good visual graphics, which can almost spoil the whole experience.

You can download it by clicking here.

#2 ScarFall: The Royale Combat

ScarFall is available on Google Play Store (Image credit: APK Pure)

Advertisement

Size: 353 MB

ScarFace is a brilliantly designed battle royale game that features better graphics than other low-tier titles. Apart from the BR, you can also play several game modes and explore the arsenal of weapons.

You can download it by clicking here.

#3 PIXEL'S UNKNOWN BATTLE GROUND

Pixel's unknown battleground (Image Credit: APKFab)

Size: 106 MB

If you are a fan of Minecraft and LEGO, then this game might be everything that you ever wished for. It provides a smooth battle royale experience with Pixels that are adorable to look at. The game features several visual cosmetics and weapons that can freshen up the gameplay.

You can download it by clicking here.

#4 Battlelands Royale

Battlelands Royale (Image credit: The Cryd's Daily)

Size: 111 MB

This game is visually attractive, and the controls are relatively easy to get used to. The objective of this game is similar to other titles of the genre. However, the number of players who can play it simultaneously is less. The game also features an exclusive Battle Pass, very similar to that of PUBG Mobile.

You can download it by clicking here.

#5 Free Survival: fire battlegrounds battle royale

Free survival: fire battlegrounds battle royale (Image credit: APKPure)

Size: 89 MB

This game is very similar to PUBG Mobile graphics-wise. The environment in Free Survival is pretty beautiful, and the game is set in the World War era. However, its user interface might be a little hard to interact with, but it is easy to adapt.

You can download it by clicking here.