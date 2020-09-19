Best games like PUBG Mobile under 50 MB in size

Indian mobile gamers who liked games belonging to the battle royale genre were heartbroken when PUBG Mobile was banned in the country.

If you are one of the many players who have been looking for alternatives to PUBG Mobile but are worried because you do not have a high-end smartphone, here is a list of games that are compatible for low-end mobile devices.

Best games like PUBG Mobile that are under 50 MB in size

Here are five of the best games like PUBG Mobile which are less than 50 MB in size:

1. Victory Royale

Victory Royale (Image Courtesy: Google Play)

Like PUBG Mobile, Victory Royale requires you to fight for survival. This online FPS shooter title has a few drawbacks and requires improvements in certain aspects but don’t let that stop you from giving it a go.

This game will give you a chance to improve your shooting skills and will allow you to take part in PVP fights with players from across the world.

Size: 33 MB

2. Free Battle Royale: Battleground Survival

Free Battle Royale: Battleground Survival (Image Courtesy: APKPure.com)

Free Battle Royale: Battleground Survival is also a good option for players with low-end devices as it can be played offline. The graphics of the game are not as great as the graphics of PUBG Mobile but the underlying theme of survival is the same.

Size: 42 MB

3. Pixel Gun Mobile Shooter: BATTLE ROYALE Simulator

Pixel Gun Mobile Shooter: BATTLE ROYALE Simulator (Image Courtesy: Google Play)

Want to play a battle-royale game which features pixelated characters? Pixel Gun Mobile Shooter: BATTLE ROYALE Simulator is the best one you can get under 50 MB.

If you have already played PUBG Mobile, you would not have any difficulty playing this game as it has easy controls. It comes with a feature called auto-shooting where you just need to point the gun at your enemy to shoot them.

Size: 34 MB

4. Stickman Battle Royale

Stickman Battle Royale (Image Courtesy: GamesBattlesCrash, YouTube).

Just like in PUBG Mobile, Stickman Battle Royale will require you to land on a hostile island and then defend yourself from players who want to kill you.

Apart from the battle royale mode, the game also offers a death-match mode which you can enjoy. The best part about this game is that it can be played online as well as offline.

Size: 21 MB.

5. Fire Squad Battle Royale – Free Gun Shooting Game

Fire Squad Battle Royale – Free Gun Shooting Game (Image Courtesy: APKPure.com)

Fire Squad Battle Royale – Free Gun Shooting Game has several action-adventure packed missions for you to take part in. Like in PUBG Mobile, you will have to collect various supplies and ammunition to help you win a match.

You can play this game with relative ease even if you don’t have enough data at the end of the day.

Size: 43 MB