Battle-royale games like PUBG Mobile are action-centric survival games, where the players have to survive till the end to be crowned the winner. These games are addictive, and can be enjoyed with friends.

Google Play Store offers a large variety of games that players can choose from. However, there are some games which are not available on this distribution service. These are some battle-royale titles, like PUBG Mobile, which cannot be downloaded from Play Store.

Best games like PUBG Mobile not available on the Play Store

These are the three best games like PUBG Mobile which are not available on the Google Play Store:

1. Fortnite

Fortnite. Image: APKPure.com.

This famous battle-royale game used to be available on the Google Play Store but was removed on 13th August 2020. The ultimate objective of this title was to be the last person standing, just like PUBG Mobile.

This title was very famous among mobile gamers for the animated cartoonish characters that it offered. The game also gave cool weapons which players could use to shoot their enemies down.

Download it from here.

2. Millet Shootout: Battlefield Frontline

Millet Shootout: Battlefield Frontline. Image: Mob.org

This game has three different modes that players can choose from. These are Battlefield mode, Battle Royale mode, and Classic PVP.

Like PUBG Mobile, players will have to collect health kits and weapons from shelters and buildings, in order to defeat their enemies. The graphics of the game need to improve though.

Download it from here.

3. Glorious Mission

Glorious Mission. Image: Anonymous YT (YouTube)

This game is distributed by Tencent - the same company that created PUBG Mobile. This game also features 100 players jumping out of a plane to be a part of a race for survival.

Players are required to jump down onto a battlefield that boasts an area of 64 square kilometers. The players can travel from one part of the map to another with the help of the vehicles offered in the title.

Download it from here.