5 best survival games like Rust

If you're into survival games and have grown up watching the survival strategies of Bear Grylls on the Discovery Channel, then you must have found Rust very interesting. The brilliant storyline and the tactics that are needed for survival in Rust has captivated players across the globe.

Rust is primarily a survival game. The fact that you have to kill people is secondary. If you have played Rust and loved the gameplay, then you can try out other games that will give you the same amount of adrenaline rush.

Five best games like Rust

These are the five best survival games like Rust:

7 Days to Die

7 Days to Die. Image: Game Truth.

7 Days to Die is a survival game that is based on the idea of you running from zombies. Needless to say, you will have to kill zombies to ensure your safety.

You can loot homes and upgrade your weapons to increase your chances of survival. This game is often termed as the 'zombie version of Rust' due to its similarities.

The Forest

The Forest. Image: Wallpaper Abyss - Alpha Coders.

Advertisement

Instead of people and animals trying to kill you, you will face the wrath of cannibals trying to eat your son. Sounds too scary? It surely is.

This game is based on a race against time, where you have to look for weapons and food for survival. You also need to set up a base of operations in order to save your son from the clutches of the cannibals.

Stranded Deep

Stranded Deep. Image: PlayStation.

If you have watched the movie Cast Away, then you will surely find some similarities while playing this game. You are stranded on an island where you have to escape from the tribes and animals who will try to kill you.

Use your survival instincts and explore the map carefully to unlock rewards, which will increase your chances of survival. With great graphics and a compelling storyline, this game will surely intrigue you with its mysteries.

Rising World

Rising World. Image: Invision Game Community.

Rising World is a survival game with traces of city-building games like Civilization VI. In this game, you can create your very own world and build homes.

It is heavily inspired by Rust and has many similarities when it comes to storyline and gameplay. The game also has both single-player and multiplayer modes.

Subnautica

Subnautica. Image: HDWallpaper.NU.

Like Rust, Subnautica is also an open-world survival game. You can go deep into the water, to create and explore unknown worlds and habitats.

Remember to stack up the resources as the deeper you go, the scarcer they become. You will also have to face various aquatic threats as you venture deeper underwater,