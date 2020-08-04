5 best games like Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is an action-adventure video game that allows its players to travel back to a fictional-feudal Japanese world. The gritty combat scenes and the super cool ninja moves have captivated the players all over the world. The game is also known for its challenging missions, and crossing each level is an ultimate test of patience.

Many games are known for their excellent combats and challenging missions. If you have played Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice multiple times and are looking for something similar, then you can play other games of similar nature.

Best games like Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

These are five of the best games like Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice:

For Honor

For Honor. Image: Itl.cat.

Developed by Ubisoft Montreal, this game is packed with action and violence, much like Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. You play the role of a historical warrior and need to defeat your opponent with the weapons that you are provided with.

The fighting style of each historical warrior is different from the others. Thus, remember the specific moves and use them to your advantage to defeat your opponent.

Bloodborne

Bloodborne. Image Credits: Reddit.

Coming from the developers of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, FromSoftware, this game will captivate you with its satisfying combats. You will be assigned with the task to defeat a plague that is taking over the world.

You can customize your character and even choose a background according to your preference. Bloodborne is also known for its difficulty levels and specific attack patterns. If you can stick around to playing it till the end, you will definitely feel delighted with the whirlwind experience.

Onimusha: Warlords

Onimusha: Warlords. Image Credits: Steam.

Just like Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, this game is also set in Japan. You are required to win your battles against supernatural powers by using the power of Oni.

Even though the Onimusha series is over ten years old, if you try out every game in the series, you will surely enjoy it. The action and the violence are too gory, so if you do not have the stomach to digest it, it is better that you avoid this game.

God of War

God of War. Image Credits: PlayStation.

Amidst all the killings and scary action sequences, players often forget that the God of War has a great storyline. The characters in the game are not shown as the epitome of strength and courage. Their vulnerable sides are also portrayed beautifully, which will win over your heart.

If you are in for the action, then do not worry as you are going to get plenty of it. Follow the story of a father who is trying to be the ultimate father-figure for his son.

Nioh

Nioh. Image Credits: Steam.

Just like Onimusha: Warlords, Nioh is also set in Japan, and you can indulge in some samurai action to defeat supernatural enemies. The swordplay in the game is excellent, and the brutality depicted in Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is also an integral part of this game.

There are various stances that you need to master before you can kill your enemies with ease. You can choose from a large variety of weapons and can also customize your character as per your choice.