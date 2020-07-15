Best games for PS4 in 2020

It is no secret that the PS4 has been a roaring success for Sony. Their investment in acquiring quality first-party studios has paid off in the form of some of the best exclusive games in console history.

The PS4 games library is stacked with numerous exclusives that have been commercially and critically successful. With plenty of games still on the way before the PS4 console cycle comes to an end, Sony can look back on this console with pride.

2020 has gotten off to a great start in terms of games for PS4 players. Here, we take a look at some of the best new releases for the console in 2020.

5) Final Fantasy VII Remake

Fans were overjoyed when Square Enix announced that a remake of the iconic Final Fantasy VII was on its way. The remake did not disappoint and is currently one of the best games for the PS4.

Final Fantasy VII Remake isn't just a remaster of the original but it completely overhauls the graphics and the gameplay. In addition to new game mechanics, the game also introduces new story elements.

4) Nioh 2

Nioh 2 is the follow-up to the amazing original from 2017. Nioh 2 serves as a prequel to the events of Nioh (2017) and successfully develops on the foundations laid by the first game.

Nioh 2 delivers the same fast-paced action players enjoyed in the first game. The game deserves a lot more attention as it is a worthy follow-up and one of the best games on the PS4 currently.

3) Doom Eternal

There are only a handful of games that can make you feel as powerful as Doom Eternal can. That is not to say that the game isn't challenging, but it equips you with enough weaponry and armour to tackle any situation thrown at you.

Doom Eternal simply doesn't let up. The action comes at you fast and hard. It is one of the best shooters in the history of the genre and feels good to play on a PS4 DualShock 4 controller.

The game has been optimised excellently for consoles and the controls feel great.

2) Ghost of Tsushima

Ghost of Tsushima is one of the latest and highly-anticipated games to release for the PS4. Early reviews indicate that it is an excellent game by every measure.

The game is as beautiful as it is violent and features some of the best graphics ever seen on a PS4. The island of Tsushima holds many secrets and encourages the player to explore.

It is one of the most rewarding open-world experiences and features an exceptionally beautiful art style.

1) The Last of Us Part II

Naughty Dog's ambitious attempt at a sequel for The Last of Us has resulted in one of the best stories ever told in gaming. The Last of Us Part II improves on every technical aspect of the game such as graphics, combat and character animations.

The game is a technical powerhouse and packs an emotional gut-punch of a story. The Last of Us Part II has gained a lot of critical acclaim for being a generation-defining game for the PS4.

The game's story is divisive by nature, highlighting the fact that Naughty Dog continues to push the boundaries of storytelling in video games.