Best gaming headphones under Rs 1000 in July 2020

A better gaming experience requires some of the best in-class headphones.

We tale a look at the top five best gaming headphones under ₹1000 available today.

Gaming headphones (Image Source: www.powerplanetonline.com)

The gaming industry is one of the fastest-growing industries today, with lots of young talent trying to prove themselves. Ask any of these players, and they will agree that for a good gaming experience, we need a powerful device along with quality audio equipment, especially headphones.

If you have a low budget and are looking for new headphones, but confused which one to get, don't fret, for we list out the best gaming headphones available under ₹1000 here. These items offer great audio quality and fit your budget as well.

1) HP H100

HP H100 (Image Source:www.Amazon.in)

This headphone is for every gamer who is looking for something bang for the buck. It's sound quality is as good as pricier gaming headphones, and the H100 is a wired headphone with a mic. It has a 3.5 mm audio jack for connecting with other devices, and the brand name is sure to be a dealbreaker.

Warranty: 1 year

Price: ₹999

2) Redgear Dagger

Redgear Dagger (Image Source: www.fosso.in)

This is one of the best professional gaming headphones available under ₹1000. It also has a 3.5 mm audio jack, and the closed ear cup design of blocks out outside distractions to help keep you in the game.

Warranty: 1 year

Price: ₹999

3) JBL C150Si

JBL C150Si (Image Source: www.flipkart.com)

Many gamers favour in-ear equipment, and this earphone is one of the cheapest offerings, that too from a brand like JBL. As an addition, you can access Google Assistant or Siri as well though this item, which has a 3.5 mm audio jack.

Warranty: 1 year JBL warranty

Price: ₹799

4) Kotion Each Cosmic Byte GS420

Kotion GS420 (Image Source: thecosmicbyte.com)

If you have a tight budget, then you can't go wrong with the Kotion Each GS420. The impressive design and comfortable fitting makes it a decent choice. It has a 3.5 mm audio jack, and the bass of this headphone is very deep, which is essential for gaming.

Warranty: 1 year brand warranty

Price: ₹999

5) Zebronics Zeb-Symphony

Zebronics Zeb-Symphony (Image Source: www.amazon.in)

It is one of the cheapest and best Bluetooth gaming headphones available under ₹1000. The Zeb can be used for 13 hours with full charge, and also has a charge indicator. It takes less than 2 hours to charge fully.

Warranty: 1 year brand warranty

Price: ₹849

All the listed gaming headphones offer great value for money, and are suitable for battle royal games like PUBG, Free Fire and Call of Duty. They can also be used with Xbox, laptop or Android devices.