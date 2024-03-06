Best Genshin Impact Spiral Abyss teams for single-target (March 2024)

Spiral Abyss is currently the only combat-based end-game content for Genshin Impact players. The current 4.5 update features some annoying overworld bosses in the second half of Floor 12. This is a DPS check for players as they have to dish out as much damage as possible in short periods. It can be challenging for those who don't know the boss's weak points or don't have the correct party set up against them.

In this article, we will highlight some of the best single-target teams. You can use the exact characters or the same archetype to easily clear the second half of Genshin Impact 4.5 Spiral Abyss Floor 12.

Best single-target teams for Genshin Impact Spiral Abyss

Floor 12 second half enemies (Image via HoYoverse)

In the current Genshin Impact 4.5 update, the Floor 12 second half features the following enemies:

Chamber 1: Ruin Serpent

Ruin Serpent Chamber 2: Setekh Wenut

Setekh Wenut Chamber 3: Aeonblight Drake

The 4.5 Spiral Abyss increases the overall HP and DEF of all these overworld bosses, making them tanky. The first two bosses spend tons of time moving underground while the Aeonblight Drake can fly inside Floor 12. You will need strong single-target teams to dish out tons of damage to compensate for the time lost waiting.

Here are the best single-target teams you can use in 4.5 Spiral Abyss:

1) Tighnari + Yae Miko + Zhongli + Nahida

Tighnari Spread team (Image via HoYoverse)

Tighnari's spread team is one of the best single-target teams in Spiral Abyss. Yae Miko and Nahida have great synergy with Tighnari and his kit. Yae Miko can set up her totems, Zhongli provides indestructible shields, and Nahida provides damage support. With three damage dealers in this Spiral Abyss team, you will have a much easier time defeating almost all single-target bosses.

2) Hu Tao + Yelan + Zhongli + Xingqiu

Hu Tao Vaporize team (Image via HoYoverse)

Hu Tao's double Hydro team is one of the popular Genshin Impact teams. Hu Tao has been clearing single-target content in the game since her debut. Pairing her with Yelan and Xingqiu allows her to trigger a Vaporize reaction consistently. Both Hydro units not only provide fast elemental application but also deal decent enough damage to enemies.

3) Alhaitham + Yelan + Nahida + Kuki Shinobu

Alhaitham Hyperbloom team(Image via HoYoverse)

Alhaitham's hyperbloom is one of the newest Spiral Abyss teams that excel against single targets. Yelan and Nahida deal off-field damage and trigger bloom cores. Kuki Shinobu triggers hyperbloom reaction and heals the active character on the field. During the rotations, Alhaitham will spend most of the on-field dealing tons of Dendro damage with his Elemental Skill and Burst.

