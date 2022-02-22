Best Genshin Impact Yae Miko builds with 4-star weapons

Yae Miko is the new character in Genshin Impact version 2.5, and players can roll for her banner 'Everbloom Violet.' The Electro Grand Priestess has accumulated a lot of theories regarding her kit and which artifacts and weapons are the best for her.

It is safe to say that Yae Miko can be utilized as both a DPS and supporting character, depending on her equipment. This article will list the best 4-star weapons for the catalyst user in Genshin Impact.

The best 4-star catalysts for Yae Miko in Genshin Impact

1) The Widsith

One of the best 4-star weapons for Genshin Impact's Yae Miko is The Widsith. With Crit Damage as the secondary stat, the priestess will have constant high damage to her Crit hits.

Furthermore, the passive skill for The Widsith also has one of the best effects for a 4-star weapon. At Refinement Rank 5, the wielder will either gain 120% Attack, 96% all Elemental Damage, or 480 Elemental Mastery for 10 seconds.

2) Solar Pearl

Solar Pearl is a P2P 4-star weapon that can only be obtained from Battle Pass Gnostic Hymn. So it makes sense that a paid weapon will do great in the game, especially with Crit Rate as the secondary stat and increased damage to the wielder's Elemental Skill and Burst.

Yae Miko, who prefers to use her Elemental Skill and Burst to deal constant and massive damage to enemies, will enjoy using this catalyst.

3) Oathsworn Eye

Although Oathsworn Eye is a free weapon from the Three Realms Gateway Offering event, it should not be underestimated. Players can increase it to Refinement Rank 5, making it more viable.

With Base Attack as a secondary stat and Energy Recharge for its passive skill, gamers can focus on Crit Damage and Crit Rate when farming for Yae Miko's artifacts.

4) Blackcliff Agate

Blackcliff Agate is a 4-star weapon exclusive to the Shop's Starglitter Exchange and can be bought with 24 Masterless Starglitters.

The said catalyst does not have the best passive skill as it only increases the wielder's Attack for 30 seconds after defeating an enemy. However, Blackcliff Agate does have a decent secondary stat of 55.1% Crit Damage at the highest level. Therefore, players can focus on searching for Crit Rate stats and sub-stat artifacts for Yae Miko.

5) Mappa Mare

The fifth most suitable weapon for Yae Miko would be Mappa Mare, a catalyst that many players may have forgotten. The said weapon has Elemental Mastery as the secondary stat and will give 110 EM at the highest level.

Furthermore, when Yae Miko triggers an Elemental Reaction, it will grant an 8% Elemental Damage bonus for 10 seconds. This passive skill can be stacked twice, meaning a maximum of 16% damage bonus can be obtained. Elemental Reaction may not have the best reputation in Genshin Impact, but with a team that solely focuses on Elemental Reaction damage, Yae Miko will be fantastic with this catalyst.

Yae Miko is a friendly character with many catalysts in Genshin Impact and can be equipped with all the 4-star weapons above. While it may not reach the 5-star Kagura's Verity level, players will still experience highly consistent damage if they have great artifacts for her in the game.

