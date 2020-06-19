Best gun skins in Garena Free Fire

Free Fire has created a distinct niche for itself due to its videogame-like features and stellar graphics.

Gun skins in this game are unlike any other, as they help improve certain features of the weapon itself.

Garena Free Fire is the second-most popular battle royale mobile game in India, and has created a distinct niche for itself thanks to its videogame-like features and stellar graphics. Free Fire also has a wide variety of weapons and gun skins to choose from, and what sets it apart from its competition is that most of these skins can be acquired for free, via events.

Further, unlike in other games where gun skins are primarily for aesthetics, skins in Garena Free Fire affect gameplay by altering certain gun stats in specific situations.

With that in mind, we look at the best gun skins available in Free Fire, in no particular order:

Ultimate Titan Scar: The Ultimate Titan Scar skin is one of the most lethal gun skins available in Free Fire, and gives a bright green fluorescent finish to the gun. With it's recently-buffed range and attachment features, this skin doubles fire rate and increases the damage of each hit, whilst giving a marginal loss in the magazine capacity (2). It is available in the market for 40 diamonds, which is the cost of most legendary gun skins in the game.

There are other Scar gun skins that are almost as good as the Ultimate Titan Scar, with marginal statistical differences, such as the Aqua Scar, which doubles damage and increases accuracy but decreases range of the weapon. There is also the Blood Moon Scar, which increases range and doubles damage, but reduces the accuracy of each shot.

In these cases, each gun skin gives a different set of features, and must be tried out to determine which one suits you the best in Free Fire. For most professional gamers, it is the Ultimate Titan Scar!

Dragon AK gun skin (Assault Rifles): As far as Assault Rifle skins are concerned in Free Fire, the legendary Dragon AK is the best and hardest skin to get in the game. In most AR-based fights, it is a mere second or a half that decides the outcome, and if your AR has the Dragon skin, which doubles the fire rate whilst increasing damage on each hit, you have a virtually unfair advantage!

Most Free Fire gamers prefer the dragon skin because of its virtually unstoppable fire rate, and the fact that it does not meddle with the range of the weapon. This is unlike other skins such as the Evil Pumkin AK skin, which doubles accuracy and increases damage but reduces range. The Dragon AK skin can be acquired in Free Fire during the new year events, and has not made any appearances on the market since the last such event.

Black Widow Ocean (Famas): The Famas gun is relatively new, and was only released in early 2018, but has since acquired a range of skins that can be used to improve its ability. Here, the Black Widow Ocean skin is the best as it gives the same improvements as the Dragon AK skin, with double fire rate and increased damage, along with a decrease in magazine capacity.

Its closest competitor is the Vampire Famas skin, which is actually preferred by quite a few gamers. This skin doubles damage and increases magazine capacity, but decreases the range of the gun.

Other notable skins are the Venom M4A1 and the Cupid Scar, which give similar improvements to the Black Widow and the Dragon AK skins.

In particular, the best and the most preferred gun skins are the ones that double the fire rate of your weapon , s it is the most effective feature that you can get out of your weapon skin!

