Best guns in Call of Duty Mobile

Choosing an ideal combination of weapons is really important to survive longer in the game.

The best way to choose a weapon that suits you is by identifying the statistics that you value the most.

rishabhbhatnagar2010 FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Feature

SHARE

credit: wallpaperaccess.com

Ever since gaming giant Activision released the mobile version of Call of Duty, there has been a lot of buzz around it. Players have often compared the range of guns available in the mobile version to PC and Console versions of the game. While there is no dearth of available weapons in Call of Duty Mobile, choosing the best one can be quite a difficult task.

Different weapons are suitable for different types of game modes. The best way to choose a weapon that suits you is by identifying the statistics that you value the most. Here we discuss some of the best guns available in the game.

Best Guns in Call of Duty Mobile

1. AK-47

credit: zilliongamer.com

The AK-47 is a fan-favourite, and one of the most commonly used guns in the game. The Assault Rifle has probably the best distribution of statistics, with a good damage rate of 70 and a range of 66.

Further, the attachment options available in the gun, its mobility, high fire rate and minimal recoil makes it a complete package. The AK47 is a fast, powerful AR and is especially suitable for team Deathmatch mode. A fully upgraded AK-47 with full attachments has the following stats:

credit: zilliongamer.com

2. AK-117

Advertisement

credit: zilliongamer.com

Gamers sometimes prefer the AK-117 over the AK-47 because of its better fire rate and accuracy. The powerful AR has a damage rate of 60 and a fire rate of 70. With decent all-over statistics and better mobility, the AK-117 is better for short to mid-range shooting. With all attachments, the AK 117 has the following stats:

credit: zilliongamer.com

3. UL736

credit: kavogaming.com

An item available to be unlocked at level 115, this light-weight machine gun is reminiscent of the popular AK-47 with similar handling and other statistics. It has a damage of 70, accuracy of 45 and a range of 55 with negligent recoil. Although its mobility and movement speed can create an issue, it is one of the best guns for short to mid-range shooting if equipped with the right attachments.

credit: zilliongamer.com

4. DL Q33

credit: zilliongamer.com

As far as snipers are concerned, the glorious DL Q33 has little serious competition. It is probably the most used sniper rifle of Call of Duty: Mobile, and for good reasons. It is suitable for the Battle Royale mode. It has a decent accuracy stat of 60 with a manageable recoil, which together makes it quite the perfect gun for long-range shooting and headshots. Overall, it is the best sniper available in the game.

credit: zilliongamer.com

5. PDW-57

credit: kavogaming.com

One of the most powerful submachine guns in the game, the fully-automatic PDW-57 has high damage (90), a huge magazine of 50 rounds of ammo, and is highly mobile (75). It is unlocked fairly early in the game and is extremely effective in short-range combats. With the right attachments, the damage can reach up to 100 while the accuracy can be increased to 50.

credit: zilliongamer.com

We recommend trying out different weapons, especially the ones mentioned in the list, and then picking a combination that works best for you.