Fortnite: 5 best guns across tiers ranked from best to worst

Many new weapons have been released with the launch of Chapter 2 Season 3 of Fortnite.

In this article, we will talk about the best 5 guns across tiers, ranked from best to worst.

Credit: mentalmars.com

With an ever-increasing user base and high quality of players, knowing about the best weapons in Fortnite is bound to give you a distinct advantage. Weapon quality is especially important in battle royale games, where you often do not get a lot of time to respond to enemy fire.

This is especially important in light of the eight new weapons that have been added to the mix. In this article, we will talk about the 5 best guns in Fortnite across tiers, ranked from the best to worst.

Best guns in Fortnite across tiers

1. SCAR Assault Rifle [S-Tier]

Credit: fortnitebattleroyaletips.com

Both the Epic and Legendary versions of Scar hold the top spot because of its accuracy level, damage rate and fire rate. Scar is one of the most popular guns in Fortnite, and has the stats to back it up. The gun is still the number one in the game, regardless of the introduction of new weapons.

Credit: dexerto.com

2. M16 Assault Rifle [S-Tier]

Credit: fortnitebattleroyaletips.com

While the legendary version of the M16 AR is simply unstoppable, especially because of the bonus +1 in the fire rate, even the base version, which is comparatively easy to find in the map, is beastly. If you look at the stats, you will realise that the only gun it stands second to is the Scar, due to its higher accuracy and deadly fire rate.

3. Ocean Burst Assault Rifle [S-Tier]

Credit: realsport.com

The new Ocean Burst assault rifle has a higher damage rate than assault rifles, but is burst-free, so does not have the same bullet spray. The accuracy is extremely good, especially in mid to close-range combat. One drawback is the long reload time. The gun’s damage has also been increased in patch 13.0 (the new chapter) released this June. Finally, all mythic weapons can be acquired by defeating Henchman bosses, just like last year.

4. Rapid Fire SMG (legendary variant) [B-Tier]

Credit: gamepedia.com

The Rapid Fire SMG has the highest fire rate amongst all weapons in all battle royales. The weapon is based on Kriss Vectors, and players will need to sidegrade their submachine gun or compact SMG into a rapid fire version. The gun is especially useful for short to mid-range fighting, where the fire rate and damage is sure to create all kinds of problems for enemies.

5. Kit’s Charge Shotgun [B-Tier]

Credit: gamepedia.com

Kit’s charge shotgun is part of the unique collection of guns called the ‘charge shotguns’. It requires to be charged to deal more damage, which can be done by holding down the fire button, instead of just clicking on it. Otherwise, the usage is similar to a regular shotgun.

Kit’s charge shotgun has a fire rate of 0.85 and damage of 102, which means that just getting a shot or two on target is going to be enough to kill most of your enemies!