Best Hayabusa build in MLBB: Skill combination, items, and more

Hayabusa is a popular MLBB champion, and many players love to use him in the game. The character is arguably the most powerful pick in the current meta. He can finish his enemies with one tap on his ult, especially with the right items and spells. For this reason, many try to find the best Hayabusa build in the title to become an unstoppable force in the Land of Dawn.

The only downside of choosing Hayabusa is that he is considered among the toughest heroes to master. However, this article has all the tips you need to get the most out of this champion.

Best Hayabusa build in MLBB: Items

Hayabusa belongs to the ninja clan in MLBB and deals with his enemies from the shadows. Here are the best builds for the champion:

Jungle build

Use Blade of the Heptaseas, Flame Hunter’s Magic Shoes, Endless Battle, Hunter Strike, Blade of Despair, and Immortality together to level up faster by jungleling.

Offensive build

Using War Axe, Blades of Despair, Endless Battle, Flame Hunter’s swift Boots, Malefic Roar, and Immortality together can be a quality offensive build for Hayabusa.

Defensive build

Magic Shoes, Bloodlust Axe, Blades of Despair, Endless Battle, Athena’s Shield, and Rose Gold Meteor are combined for the best defensive build for Hayabusa.

Pro build

Mobile Legends Bang Bang now offers newbies a chance to copy a pro-favored build for a champion. The best Hayabusa build recommended by professional gamers includes items like Corrosion Scythe, Ice Hunter’s Rapid Boots, Hunter Strike, Blade of Despair, and Malefic Roar.

If you are going for a physical attack, use Blade of Heptaseas, Endless Battle, Hunter Strike, Blade of Despair, Malefic Roar, and Corrosion Scythe. Corrosion Scythe will improve your Attack Speed, Endless Battle will boost lifesteal, and Endless Battle, along with Hunter Strike and Bloodlust Axe, will help with CD reduction.

The best battle spells for Hayabusa

You can use Retribution or Flame Retribution as battle spells to get the most out of this champion. However, you can also choose to Purify his battle spells.

Best Hayabusa build in MLBB: Emblems

Best Emblem build for Hayabusa (Image via Moonton Games)

Go for a Custom Assassin Emblem build for this ninja champion. You can go for an emblem build with Lethal Ignition, Master Assassin, and Inspire.

Hayabusa skill combination

Hayabusa has some amazing skills in MLBB. However, using them in the wrong combination will keep you in the Land of Dawn.

Here are some suggestions for using his skills properly.

Skill combo 1: Use your second skill followed by the first skill to slow down your enemies while ganking.

Use your second skill followed by the first skill to slow down your enemies while ganking. Skill combo 2: Use your second skill, followed by the first skill, to slow down your enemies. Then finish things off with your ult.

Use your second skill, followed by the first skill, to slow down your enemies. Then finish things off with your ult. Skill combo 3: For this combination, you can follow the second combination suggested above for the first part and then use skill one again. This can be followed by the second skill two consecutive times.

For this combination, you can follow the second combination suggested above for the first part and then use skill one again. This can be followed by the second skill two consecutive times. Skill combo 4: Use the second skill followed by skill one. You can then use the second skill again, followed by his ultimate, and finish it off with the second skill.

This is all you need to know about the best Hayabusa build in MLBB.