You should definitely take a look at the Helldivers 2 gameplay settings before you dive headfirst into the title's intergalactic world. Much like the numerous display and graphics options, tweaking the gameplay settings to your liking is paramount to experiencing and enjoying the third-person shooter to the fullest.

Gameplay settings usually dictate elements that affect how you interact with the title itself, such as your preferred aim mode, crosshair visibility, on-screen notifications, and pop-ups.

However, many players might not be keen on doing the tweaking themselves, possibly to avoid disabling or enabling something that might hurt their gameplay overall.

For these players, here's a comprehensive guide on the best Helldivers 2 gameplay settings.

The best Helldivers 2 gameplay settings

First things first, when it comes to the Helldivers 2 gameplay settings, there's no harm in sticking with the default options if you're not comfortable with tweaking them. This is doubly true for consoles, where the default presets are usually optimized by the developers to deliver the best possible out-of-the-box experience.

Gameplay settings in Helldivers 2 (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios)

That being said, as someone who's always been an advocate for customization to get a more personalized experience in a title, I highly recommend going through Helldivers 2 gameplay settings at least once.

Being a PlayStation-published title, Helldivers 2 comes with a host of gameplay options that you can toy around with. The first thing that I recommend changing is Remember Aim Mode, which is essentially a toggle for ADS.

That being said, here are the best Helldivers 2 gameplay settings:

Matchmaking Privacy: Public

Public Crossplay: On (Disable it if you're facing server disconnect issues)

On (Disable it if you're facing server disconnect issues) Remember Aim Mode: Off

Off Remember Weapon Functions: Yes

Yes Weapon Switch Mode: Default

Default Switch Weapon on Pickup: No (Depends on personal preference)

No (Depends on personal preference) Dynamic Aim Mode: No

No Window Notifications: On

On Allow Data Collection: Yes (Depends on personal preference, doesn't affect gameplay or performance)

For most players, the default gameplay settings preset that the game ships with is perfect, with no tweaking required. However, there's one setting that you might need to toggle on and off at times, and that is Crossplay.

Since its release, Helldivers 2 has been plagued with server capacity issues, resulting in constant disconnects.

This is especially egregious with the game's Crossplay enabled, which ends up either disconnecting or kicking players out of the lobby during gameplay. While developer Arrowhead Game Studios is hard at work trying to address these server issues, Helldivers 2's online experience is still far from ideal.