Helldivers 2, fundamentally, is a game that's best enjoyed with friends and other fellow players. From the lobby design to the missions, it's pretty clear that Arrowhead wants you to play with other humans to maximize the chances of your success and rewards. However, there's definitely a way for you to play solo.

Helldivers 2 doesn't have a campaign or offline mode, but you can start missions on your own. That said, there are certain tips and tricks that you can follow to increase the chances of your success. Completing the steps mentioned in the following section won't magically help you finish a quest. However, you'll end up finding the game much more attractive even when you're playing it all alone.

What are the best Helldivers 2 tips and tricks for solo players?

There are two major disadvantages of playing alone:

Certain features during a battle can only be triggered by your teammates.

You have to do every objective by yourself.

Playing alone might not always be a bad thing (Image via PlayStation)

That said, here are some simple tips to keep in mind:

Difficulty : Don't try to bite more than you can chew. Every mission has nine difficulty levels (a lot of them will be locked at first). Completing a particular mission at higher difficulty will get you better rewards for sure, but then again, it will also increase your chances of failure. While an easier difficulty might not be very lucrative and even boring to an extent, it could be the best thing to do when playing alone.

: Don't try to bite more than you can chew. Every mission has nine difficulty levels (a lot of them will be locked at first). Completing a particular mission at higher difficulty will get you better rewards for sure, but then again, it will also increase your chances of failure. While an easier difficulty might not be very lucrative and even boring to an extent, it could be the best thing to do when playing alone. Choosing missions: Certain mission types should be avoided at all costs when you're trying to play alone. Similarly, few objectives can be completed quite easily when you're playing on your own. Stuff like collecting data from the pod, raising Super Earth flags, and such tasks can be done even if you're going solo.

Certain mission types should be avoided at all costs when you're trying to play alone. Similarly, few objectives can be completed quite easily when you're playing on your own. Stuff like collecting data from the pod, raising Super Earth flags, and such tasks can be done even if you're going solo. Know your surroundings : The map of Helldivers 2 can always spring a few surprises, and it can become a death pit if you're not observing your surrounding areas. Always keep an eye on the minimap, which will contain vital information. From highlighting the enemies to displaying your objectives, your knowledge of the minimap could often be the difference between light and death.

: The map of Helldivers 2 can always spring a few surprises, and it can become a death pit if you're not observing your surrounding areas. Always keep an eye on the minimap, which will contain vital information. From highlighting the enemies to displaying your objectives, your knowledge of the minimap could often be the difference between light and death. Heavy artillery will be your friend: While secondary weapons are quite useful, it's better to rely on heavy artillery when diving alone. Not only can you kill enemies with artillery fire, but you can also find secondary weapons on the battlegrounds.

There are certain key points to remember as well, and one of them is to identify the enemies. While low-tiered enemies can do less damage on their own, they can overcrowd you quickly if you don't take care of them. Target the weaker ones at first so that you can then concentrate on the stronger enemies.

Additionally, complete only those secondary objectives in Helldivers 2 that can be finished quickly. Avoid the riskier ones that take longer to finish, even if the reward payout is more.

These tips will certainly make those solo runs of yours a lot more rewarding in Helldivers 2. However, the excellent lobby system makes it easy for you to play with others, even if none of your friends have picked up the latest co-op shooter on PlayStation.