5 best heroes to duo with Hulk in Marvel Rivals

Hulk in Marvel Rivals is a formidable character known for his incredible strength and resilience. However, even the strongest heroes need allies to truly shine. Pairing Hulk with the right companions not only enhances his capabilities but also creates a balanced and effective team that can tackle various challenges on the battlefield.

While the hero excels in close combat, dealing devastating damage to enemies up close, he can sometimes lack the versatility needed to handle ranged threats or control the flow of battle. In this article, we'll highlight some of the best heroes to pair with Hulk in Marvel Rivals.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views. The entries are ranked in no particular order.

The best heroes to duo with Hulk in Marvel Rivals

1) Iron Man - Vanguard

Iron Man is one of the best companions for Hulk in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Iron Man is a powerhouse in Marvel Rivals, especially when paired with Hulk. His Armor Overdrive ability dovetails with Hulk’s Gamma Charge, granting both heroes increased health and enhanced damage output. This combination allows Iron Man to deal significantly more damage while charging his ultimate abilities faster, making him a formidable ally in battle.

Iron Man excels in ranged combat, providing a balance to Hulk's close-quarters style. He is ideal for players who prefer a mix of offense and support, as he can engage from a distance while benefiting from Hulk's tanking capabilities.

2) Doctor Strange - Vanguard

Doctor Strange is a powerful ally to use with Hulk in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Doctor Strange is another strong partner for Hulk due to his unique ability to manipulate the battlefield. When teamed up with the green behemoth, the sorcerer gains access to the Gamma Maelstrom, which becomes much more effective with the added gamma energy. This ability allows him to control enemy movements and inflict substantial area damage.

Doctor Strange is particularly suited for players who enjoy strategic gameplay, as he can create opportunities for Hulk to engage enemies safely while also providing healing and shields. His versatility makes him an excellent choice for those looking to support their team while still dealing significant damage.

3) Luna Snow - Strategist

Luna Snow is a great pairing for Hulk in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Luna Snow brings agility and healing capabilities to the team, making her an excellent choice alongside Hulk. Most of the attacks in her inventory deal damage while also providing crucial healing support, making her a valuable companion to use alongside Hulk.

Luna's abilities can help sustain Hulk during prolonged fights, ensuring he remains on the front lines longer. She is ideal for those who enjoy fast-paced gameplay and want to maintain pressure on opponents while keeping their allies healthy. The combination of her damage output and healing makes her a valuable asset when paired with Hulk's tanking role.

4) Mantis - Strategist

Mantis is a strategic pair-up for Hulk in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Mantis is a high-damage strategist who excels at controlling the pace of the game. Her ability to temporarily incapacitate enemies while boosting her allies' damage makes her an effective partner for Hulk. When paired together, Mantis can create openings for Hulk to unleash his powerful attacks without worrying about enemy retaliation.

She is particularly suited for those who enjoy manipulating enemy actions from a distance while contributing significant damage. Her crowd-control abilities synergize well with Hulk’s aggressive playstyle, allowing the team to capitalize on moments of vulnerability.

5) Winter Soldier - Duelist

Winter Soldier is a powerful teammate to have alongside Hulk in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Winter Soldier brings a mix of ranged combat and close-quarters capabilities that complement Hulk’s brute strength. His abilities allow him to deal consistent damage while also providing utility through stuns and knockbacks. When paired with Hulk, Winter Soldier can damage enemies from afar, drawing attention away from the green giant as he charges in.

This dynamic is perfect for players who prefer a balanced approach between offense and defense, as Winter Soldier can adapt his playstyle based on the situation at hand. His versatility makes him an excellent choice for supporting Hulk in both offensive pushes and defensive stands.

