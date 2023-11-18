Best Huohuo team for Memory of Chaos in Honkai Star Rail 1.5

Honkai Star Rail offers multiple activities for its players. There are two end-game activities in this space odyssey; Memory of Chaos is one of them. It is a part of the Forgotten Halls, which can be accessed from the Parlor Car of the Astral Express. Players can earn a decent amount of Stellar Jades from this activity, which resets every two weeks.

With the release of version 1.5, new enemies joined the Memory of Chaos roster; therefore, players might want to challenge and conquer the activity with their newly obtained character Huohuo.

This article discusses what characters can be paired with Huohuo to clear Memory of Chaos in Honkai Star Rail version 1.5.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely relies on the opinions of the writer.

The best Huohuo team for Memory of Chaos in Honkai Star Rail version 1.5

Jingliu + Bronya + Pela + Huohuo

This team featuring Jingliu, Bronya, Pela, and Huohuo is formed based on the meta of the game and team synergy.

Jingliu (Image via HoYoverse)

Jingliu is the main DPS of this team composition and the newest addition to the Destruction Path. She was released and available during the first phase of version 1.4 Jolted Awake From a Winter Dream.

Jingliu can deal an absurd amount of damage to her adversaries and is one of the best DPS characters in Honkai Star Rail.

After activating her skill, Jingliu obtains a stack of Syzygy, and when she has two stacks in possession, she enters the Spectral Transmigration state. When she is in that state, her skill gets enhanced and deals Ice damage to three adjacent enemies.

Whenever Jingliu activates her enhanced skill, she consumes 4% HP from all allies, increasing her base ATK stat by 90-198%.

Bronya (Image via HoYoverse)

In this Honkai Star Rail team composition, Bronya is the primary buffer. She is one of the standard five-star characters and can be obtained from any gacha banner. Bronya wields the power of the Wind element and follows the Path of Harmony.

Bronya can dispel a debuff from an ally, increase their ATK stat, and allow them to act immediately by activating her skill. Her ultimate boosts all allies' CRIT DMG for two turns, which scales with her CRIT DMG.

Pela (Image via HoYoverse)

Pela is the secondary support character of this Honkai Star Rail team composition. She is a four-star character who can be obtained from the Warp banners. She wields the Ice element and follows the Path of Nihility to inflict debuffs on the enemies.

Her Kit revolves around lowering her opponent's DEF stat, which allows her team members to deal significant damage. Pela's skill is an impaired-type attack, which deals Ice damage and dispels a buff from the targeted enemy.

Huohuo (Image via HoYoverse)

In this Honkai Star Rail team composition, Huohuo is the main healer. Released with version 1.5, she excels in healing and supporting her teammates as she treads on the Path of Abundance.

Huohuo can heal one ally significantly and heals the rest of the party for a decent amount while fighting by activating her skill. It also cleanses a single ally if they have a debuff. She can also Increase her allies' ATK stat and regenerate energy with her ultimate, which other Abundance characters cannot do.