Best Hydro Traveler build in Genshin Impact: Artifact, weapons, and talents priority

Genshin Impact's 4.0 update has arrived, and fans are flocking to Fontaine. To explore this new nation, players will be required to use characters aligned with the Pneuma and Ousia Arkhe energies. Hydro Traveler can use the former, while free unit Lynette can employ the latter. These are two units fantastic F2P options for exploration in Fontaine.

Hydro Traveler is also a decent option in the role of a Hydro sub-DPS, as their Elemental Burst allows for off-field Hydro application. They can be quite useful in Bloom, Hyperbloom, and Vaporize team comps.

For players seeking to make the most of a Hydro Traveler in Genshin Impact, this guide will provide information about their best builds, artifacts, weapons, talent priorities, and more.

Genshin Impact Hydro MC build guide

Hydro Traveler as seen in-game (Image via HoYoverse)

Hydro Traveler or Hydro MC can be unlocked by reaching Fontaine. By interacting with this area's Statue of the Seven, you can change the Traveler's element.

They are best suited to be a Hydro sub-DPS wherein players utilize their off-field Hydro application to proc reactions. Hydro MC's kit in Genshin Impact has a split scaling between HP and ATK. Therefore, it is advisable to focus on those sub-stats while building this unit. Energy Recharge is also a desirable sub-stat because Hydro MC's Elemental Burst cost is 80 energy.

Best artifact sub-stats for Hydro Traveler:

Crit Rate

Crit DMG

HP

ATK

Energy Recharge

Elemental Mastery

For Main stats on their artifact pieces, players should focus on the following:

Sands Goblet Circlet HP% / Energy Recharge Hydro DMG Bonus Crit Rate / Crit DMG

Hydro Travelers' Elemental Burst is the main focus of their kit, using which they summon a huge water bubble and deal off-field Hydro damage.

Their Elemental Skill can shoot Torrent Surges in a straight line. It has also a Press mode, where players can aim their attack.

For Talent Priorities, you should level up their talents in this order:

Elemental Burst > Elemental Skill > Normal and Charged Attacks

Best artifact sets for Hydro Traveler in Genshin Impact

Best artifacts for Hydro Traveler (Image via Sportskeeda)

Vourukasha's Glow is an excellent artifact set option for the Hydro MC. The additional HP from its 2-Piece effect is very useful to their kit, while the 4-Piece one can provide a strong buff to their Elemental Burst as well.

Vourukasha's Glow effects:

2-Piece: HP +20%.

HP +20%. 4-Piece: Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst DMG will be increased by 10%. After the equipping character takes DMG, the aforementioned DMG Bonus is increased by 80% for five seconds. This effect increase can have five stacks. The duration of each stack is counted independently. These effects can be triggered even when the equipping character is not on the field.

Another good alternative for the Hydro Traveler is Nymph's Dream. It provides them with an additional Hydro DMG Bonus from its 2-Piece effect. The 4-Piece effect can further increase Hydro DMG Bonus and ATK%.

Nymph's Dream effects:

2-Piece: Hydro DMG bonus +15%.

Hydro DMG bonus +15%. 4-Piece: After Normal, Charged, and Plunging Attacks, Elemental Skills, and Elemental Bursts hit opponents, one stack of Mirrored Nymph will be triggered, lasting eight seconds. When under the effect of one, two, or three or more Mirrored Nymph Stacks, ATK will be increased by 7%/16%/25%, and the Hydro DMG bonus will be increased by 4%/9%/15%. Mirrored Nymph stacks created by Normal, Charged, and Plunging Attacks, Elemental Skills, and Elemental Bursts exist independently.

Best weapons for Hydro Traveler in Genshin Impact

Best weapons for Hydro Traveler (Image via Sportskeeda)

Hydro MC has multiple viable weapon options in Genshin Impact. Aside from the 5-star weapon choices, many 4-star swords can also perform exceptionally well when equipped by this character. The best options in this regard are listed below.

Best 5-star sword options:

Key of Khaj-Nisut

Primordial Jade Cutter

Freedom-Sworn

Best 4-star sword options:

Wolf-Fang

Finale of the Deep

Xiphos's Moonlight

Fleuve Cendre Ferryman

Favonius Sword

That marks the end of this build guide.