Best indie games at Nintendo Indie World April 2024 showcase

The latest Nintendo Indie World April 2024 showcase highlighted some neat indie games coming to the Nintendo Switch platform later this year. The 20-minute showcase was packed with creative and wholesome indie games, from already-announced titles to brand-new reveals. With the hybrid console's lifespan clearly coming to an end, it is good to see that the indie support has not wavered at all.

With that said, let's take a look at some of the best indie games showcased at the Nintendo Indie World April 2024 showcase. While Hollow Knight Silksong may still be missing (much to fans' dismay), Nintendo Switch fans have ample upcoming indies to tide them over.

5 best indie games at the Nintendo Indie World April 2024 livestream

1) SteamWorld Heist 2

The underrated 2016 sci-fi strategy RPG gets a brand new successor in the from of SteamWorld Heist 2. Fans of the predecessor will be delighted to know that the witty humor and engaging gameplay have been preserved, but new elements further invigorate the experience.

This includes real-time naval combat across the seas, new crewmates to hire for combat, and upgrades for the submarine to keep threats at bay. SteamWorld Heist 2 launches on August 8, 2024 for Nintendo Switch

2) Lorelei and the Laser Eyes

First revealed a couple of years ago, this bizarre puzzler indie game finally has a release date. Brainstormed by the minds at Simogo, the team behind the universally acclaimed Sayonara Wild Hearts, this puzzle adventure veers into the mysterious. Taking place in a central European manor, players must unravel the secrets behind the illusions and puzzles laden across its corridors and rooms.

What is the goal here? Who are the masterminds behind this game of madness? Find out when Lorelei and the Laser Eyes arrives on Nintendo Switch on May 16, 2024.

3) Europa

Fans of open-world adventures with the limit of exploration being the sky need not look any further. This sci-fi journey takes place on a fantastical rendition of Europa, one of planet Jupiter's moons. An android named Zee must traverse ancient ruins that hide the origins of a bygone civilization. Players will walk, run, and glide across lush, serene landscapes while engaging in puzzle-platforming.

Europa launches sometime in 2024 for Nintendo Switch. A free demo is available right now on the eShop.

4) ANTONBLAST

Fans of Wario Land and its indie game inspiration Pizza World are in for a treat, as a new competitor has arrived. ANTONBLAST sees players control Dynamite Anton who is out to destroy with his Mighty F'n Hammer. This side-scroller action-platformer boasts nostalgic GBA-esque graphics and the same spirit with its frantic and speedy collect-a-thon gameplay.

ANTONBLAST has a launch window of November 12, 2024, for Nintendo Switch.

5) Cat Quest 3

After two successful entries, players will return to the Purribean with Cat Quest 3. This new meowtastic adventure expands upon the action RPG mantra of its prequels. The Pirate King's sights are on the furry protagonist who must fend off hordes of foes as they travel across the seas collecting treasure and traversing the sea.

Cat Quest 3 arrives on August 8, 2024, for Nintendo Switch.

