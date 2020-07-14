If you have an iPhone or an iPad, there are various games that you can enjoy without an internet connection. Yes, you will not be able to play the multiplayer mode, but you can play it by yourself or with bots.

Top 3 iOS games that don't need an internet connection

Here are the best iOS games that can run without an internet connection:

Civilization VI

Civilization VI (Image: Pocket Gamer)

As an Apple owner, you are lucky as you can play the latest game in the Civilization franchise without an internet connection. Originally a PC game, Civilization VI is a strategy game where you build a city and take charge of its development. You can be the leader of your people and guide them on the path to glory. It will take you a long time to achieve the prize, but it is worth your time and patience.

Alto’s Adventure

Alto’s Adventure (Image: YouTube)

Advertisement

If you loved playing Temple Run and Subway Surfer, it is time to play Alto’s Adventure. This is a running game as well, but the landscape is very different from other games in this genre. You need to ski down the snowy slopes of the Andes and collect coins on your way, much like the other games. You can also make Alto perform small tricks while skiing down these slopes.

Mini Metro

Mini Metro (Image: The Verge)

If you love puzzle games, Mini Metro will surely be appealing to you. You can build your very-own transit system in this game. As the name suggests, you have to connect the whole city with metro lines. Even though the stations are numerous, the number of lines and trains are limited. Your duty is to make sure that a particular station does not get crowded by people waiting for a long time to board a train.