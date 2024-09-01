5 best Kate Bishop decks in Marvel Snap

Kate Bishop is a prominent character in Marvel Snap and has emerged as a dynamic and versatile card that can elevate various deck strategies. She is known for her unique ability to generate two arrow cards, thus adding an element of flexibility and surprise that can turn the tide of battle.

Regardless of whether you're looking to swarm the board with low-cost characters, control the game tempo, or unleash powerful combos, there’s a deck tailored for each playstyle. In this article, we'll be looking into five of the best Kate Bishop decks that you can try out.

The best Kate Bishop decks in Marvel Snap

1) Gilgamesh Zoo Deck

The Gilgamesh Zoo Deck in Marvel Snap (Image via Nuverse)

The Gilgamesh Zoo deck emphasizes playing low-cost cards to build early board presence. It utilizes Ka-Zar and Blue Marvel to enhance 1-cost cards, maximizing their impact. Kate Bishop helps efficiently fill mana with her arrow generation, enabling strong late-game plays.

Trending

Success relies on effective space management, especially with Shanna the She-Devil, whose placement can greatly affect the game's outcome.

This is what the Gilgamesh Zoo Deck looks like:

Ant-Man

Nico Minoru

Squirrel Girl

Dazzler

Kate Bishop

Marvel Boy

Caiera

Shanna the She-Devil

Ka-Zar

Blue Marvel

Gilgamesh

Mockingbird

2) Arishem Hand Generation

The Arishem Hand Generation deck in Marvel Snap (Image via Nuverse)

The Arishem Hand Generation deck focuses on building a large hand to overwhelm opponents. Kate Bishop enables efficient use of extra mana by generating arrows for opportune plays. The deck's randomness requires adapting strategy based on drawn cards, countering opponents while pressuring with high-power cards like Doctor Octopus and Arishem.

This is what the Arishem Hand Generation Deck looks like:

Quinjet

Cable

Kate Bishop

Agent Coulson

Copycat

Shang-Chi

Enchantress

Nick Fury

Doctor Octopus

Blob

Mockingbird

Arishem

3) Patriot Sandman Deck

The Patriot Sandman Deck in Marvel Snap (Image via Nuverse)

The Patriot Sandman deck utilizes cards without abilities to maximize the effects of Patriot and Blue Marvel. Kate Bishop adds flexibility for card placement and power boosts. Sandman limits opponents' plays, allowing for dominance with cards like Ultron and Doctor Doom. The aim is to control the board while enhancing the effectiveness of non-ability cards.

This is what the Patriot Sandman Deck looks like:

Kate Bishop

Wasp

Dazzler

Jeff

Cassandra Nova

Patriot

Brood

Absorbing Man

Iron Lad

Blue Marvel

Sandman

Ultron

4) Lockout Deck

The Lockout Deck in Marvel Snap (Image via Nuverse)

The Lockout deck restricts opponents while maximizing board presence. Kate Bishop's arrows enable flexible plays to fill gaps. Storm and Legion lock locations, while Sunspot and Jeff capitalize on the space. The strategy controls the tempo, forcing opponents into unfavorable positions while maintaining steady board power.

This is what the Lockout Deck looks like:

Kate Bishop

Sunspot

Nebula

Iceman

Nightcrawler

Squirrel Girl

White Widow

Jeff

Marvel Boy

Storm

Blink

Legion

5) Beast Discard

The Beast Discard in Marvel Snap (Image via Nuverse)

The Beast Discard deck synergizes Discard mechanics with strong board control. Kate Bishop enhances this by generating arrows for additional plays, crucial in a Discard setup. The aim is to cycle cards rapidly, using Beast and Loki to return cards to hand for reuse while maintaining presence with cards like Dazzler and Valkyrie. The interplay of discard and board control enables dynamic plays to surprise opponents.

This is what the Beast Discard Deck looks like:

Beast

Loki

The Collector

Kitty Pryde

Sandman

Cosmo

Heimdall

Dazzler

Kate Bishop

Valkyrie

Okoye

Spectrum

Check out similar articles by Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!