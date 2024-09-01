5 best Kate Bishop decks in Marvel Snap

Kate Bishop is a prominent character in Marvel Snap and has emerged as a dynamic and versatile card that can elevate various deck strategies. She is known for her unique ability to generate two arrow cards, thus adding an element of flexibility and surprise that can turn the tide of battle.
Regardless of whether you're looking to swarm the board with low-cost characters, control the game tempo, or unleash powerful combos, there’s a deck tailored for each playstyle. In this article, we'll be looking into five of the best Kate Bishop decks that you can try out.
The best Kate Bishop decks in Marvel Snap
1) Gilgamesh Zoo Deck
The Gilgamesh Zoo deck emphasizes playing low-cost cards to build early board presence. It utilizes Ka-Zar and Blue Marvel to enhance 1-cost cards, maximizing their impact. Kate Bishop helps efficiently fill mana with her arrow generation, enabling strong late-game plays.
Success relies on effective space management, especially with Shanna the She-Devil, whose placement can greatly affect the game's outcome.
This is what the Gilgamesh Zoo Deck looks like:
- Ant-Man
- Nico Minoru
- Squirrel Girl
- Dazzler
- Kate Bishop
- Marvel Boy
- Caiera
- Shanna the She-Devil
- Ka-Zar
- Blue Marvel
- Gilgamesh
- Mockingbird
2) Arishem Hand Generation
The Arishem Hand Generation deck focuses on building a large hand to overwhelm opponents. Kate Bishop enables efficient use of extra mana by generating arrows for opportune plays. The deck's randomness requires adapting strategy based on drawn cards, countering opponents while pressuring with high-power cards like Doctor Octopus and Arishem.
This is what the Arishem Hand Generation Deck looks like:
- Quinjet
- Cable
- Kate Bishop
- Agent Coulson
- Copycat
- Shang-Chi
- Enchantress
- Nick Fury
- Doctor Octopus
- Blob
- Mockingbird
- Arishem
3) Patriot Sandman Deck
The Patriot Sandman deck utilizes cards without abilities to maximize the effects of Patriot and Blue Marvel. Kate Bishop adds flexibility for card placement and power boosts. Sandman limits opponents' plays, allowing for dominance with cards like Ultron and Doctor Doom. The aim is to control the board while enhancing the effectiveness of non-ability cards.
This is what the Patriot Sandman Deck looks like:
- Kate Bishop
- Wasp
- Dazzler
- Jeff
- Cassandra Nova
- Patriot
- Brood
- Absorbing Man
- Iron Lad
- Blue Marvel
- Sandman
- Ultron
4) Lockout Deck
The Lockout deck restricts opponents while maximizing board presence. Kate Bishop's arrows enable flexible plays to fill gaps. Storm and Legion lock locations, while Sunspot and Jeff capitalize on the space. The strategy controls the tempo, forcing opponents into unfavorable positions while maintaining steady board power.
This is what the Lockout Deck looks like:
- Kate Bishop
- Sunspot
- Nebula
- Iceman
- Nightcrawler
- Squirrel Girl
- White Widow
- Jeff
- Marvel Boy
- Storm
- Blink
- Legion
5) Beast Discard
The Beast Discard deck synergizes Discard mechanics with strong board control. Kate Bishop enhances this by generating arrows for additional plays, crucial in a Discard setup. The aim is to cycle cards rapidly, using Beast and Loki to return cards to hand for reuse while maintaining presence with cards like Dazzler and Valkyrie. The interplay of discard and board control enables dynamic plays to surprise opponents.
This is what the Beast Discard Deck looks like:
- Beast
- Loki
- The Collector
- Kitty Pryde
- Sandman
- Cosmo
- Heimdall
- Dazzler
- Kate Bishop
- Valkyrie
- Okoye
- Spectrum
