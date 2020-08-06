Best landing spots on Free Fire's Purgatory map

Free Fire has three maps for players to try out – Bermuda, Purgatory and Kalahari.

The Purgatory map was recently brought back to the ranked mode. There are specific locations on the map that many players prefer since they can find a sufficient amount of loot. Landing spots usually depend on the plane's trajectory.

In this article, we discuss three locations where players can drop in Free Fire's Purgatory map.

Best landing spots on Free Fire Purgatory map

#1 Brasilia

Brasilia in Free Fire

Brasilia is a hot-drop in the Purgatory map. It is located in the centre of the map and has numerous houses where an ample amount of loot can be found.

There are various ropeways across Brasilia which players can use to move about after obtaining loot. However, they should always be cautious while looting here as there is usually a high concentration of players dropping here.

#2 Forge

Forge in Free Fire

Forge is located on the eastern side of the map and is a safe landing spot. There are several warehouses and buildings where users will be able to find immense loot.

Players are likely to find a vehicle that they can later use in the match, depending upon the zone's formation.

#3 Marbleworks

Marbleworks in Free Fire

Marbleworks is another popular landing spot among Free Fire players. It is easy to find loot for every member of a squad in this location. However, rotations might be a problem as players would have to cross a bridge to reach the other parts of the map. This might pose a threat to them as many players often gatekeep those areas.

There are other locations on the map, like Fields and Lumber Mill, where users can find an adequate amount of loot.