5 Breathtaking Minecraft economy servers to check out in 2020

Money makes the world go round, and this is no different in the blocky universe of Minecraft. Many Minecraft servers these days implement some sort of structured economy mechanic which allows for players to posses and spend in-game money.

Money functions on these servers pretty much in the same way as it does in real life, it can be used to purchase items, purchase land and most importantly as a medium of exchange with other players.

Recently some funky and fresh ideas have permeated into the Minecraft economy server scene, such as gambling, interest bearing bank accounts & even wagers with other players.

(Note: servers are not ranked in any particular order here, they are all a blast to play)

5 Breathtaking Minecraft economy servers to check out

#1 PURPLE PRISON IP: PURPLEPRISON.ORG

Purple Prison is a prison based and heavily economy driven Minecraft server

As far as a practical prison economy goes in Minecraft, Purple Prison is the final frontier. This prison server has developed a highly balanced and regulated economy with a focus on utility for all players, regardless of the date they joined the server or if they are currently rich or poor.

The main flow of money into the servers economy is through mining, every player has access to a basic mine, where they can mine for blocks they can then sell for cold hard cash. Of course, players can use this in game dough to level up their prison rank and buy access to better mines that earn more money per minute.

Advertisement

The server gives everyone the chance to become wealthy without mining too however, this is through heavy utilization of player driven market mechanics. Take player shops for example, every player on the server can claim their own plot of land and build their very own shop. They can then go on to use the servers specially made plugins to advertise their new found business to others in game.

Purple Prison also offers a huge assortment of custom made casino games for players to risk their hard earned money on and potentially walk away winning big.

#2 EARTH MC IP: EARTHMC.NET

Earth MC is a server based on the real life earth in Minecraft

Earth MC is a crazy concept realized to say the absolute least. The server actually unbelievably uses data points from several NASA space satellites to generate accurate structures in Minecraft to model the entire planet earth.

Also, just like the real world, the capitalism is completely cutthroat and intense, with players being allowed to monopolize industries, leverage the real estate market (plots of land) and even build their own cities full of people paying their overlord to live there.

Advertisement

The server boasts over 700 active player shops, with realistic economic constraints such as taxes and interest rates in place by the server owners to keep economic activity stable and fair for all.

#3 ECOCITYCRAFT IP: PLAY.ECC.ECO

Ecocitycraft is a sole purpose dedicated Minecraft economy server

Ecocitycraft is one of Minecrafts oldest economy servers. With a staggering seven years of uptime, the server is serious about providing players with a competent and dedicated economically driven Minecraft server built from the ground up.

The server offers an outstanding 5,000 active chest shops currently maintained by players within the current map. If it can be dreamt of, it can probably be bought on ecocitycraft!

Ecocitycraft also operates a large community forums presence, currently touting 1,000,000 posts. Most of these posts are typically related to the server economy in some way or another, due to players often listing and requesting items. This level of commitment and activity really goes to show the raw depth of the financial system this server has created.

#4 PEACEFUL FARMS IP: PLAY.PEACEFULFARMS.COM

Advertisement

Peaceful farms is an interesting Minecraft server with a unique farming based economy concept. This means that the only items that can be sold on the server are farm related, thus is the primary way for players to obtain money.

The server allows players to develop huge farms, which they can use to grow crops in bulk to then sell. With their new found wealth, players can purchase in-game ranks which allow for various perks, upgrades and unique farming abilities.

Peaceful farms also offers a wholesome and tight-knit server community alongside the experience. Many players have been playing for years, staying loyal to the server and coming back almost daily. It must be said, the server really feels more like a big family than anything.

#5 TORMENTMC IP: PLAY.TORMENTMC.COM:25614

TormentMC is a Minecraft survival server with an in depth player based economy

TormentMC is newer than all the other entries on this list, however it's upcoming quickly due to its extensive list of awesome features which primarily set out to extend the typical Minecraft survival experience by adding on the dimension of an in depth player based economy.

There are several ways to earn money on TormentMC, the primary method however is through getting a job. Players can get a job with the in game command "/jobs", there are several of these jobs which can be worked through and progressed towards.

Finally, what's really impressive about TormentMC though, is it's ability to maintain a balanced and flowing economy through leveraging dozens of brilliant and custom plugins. An example of this is the full-on auction house system in which players can buy and sell items with each other across the server instantly.