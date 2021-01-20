Best mobile-compatible controllers for playing Fortnite

Fortnite currently has over 129 million downloads to date, making up 36.86% of the game's userbase. Playing Fortnite on mobile is a fantastic way to get into the game if players do not have a console, a high-end PC, or are on the road.

Using a controller dramatically enhances the mobile experience, allowing players greater accuracy and visibility of the screen at all times. Both important details for Fortnite players.

Best Mobile Fortnite Controllers

Best Budget Controller: GameSir T4 Pro

Price: $35.99

Image via gamesir.hk

The GameSir T4 Pro is a wireless controller that is inexpensive and compatible with iOS and Android, Windows PCs, and the Nintendo Switch.

With bluetooth, a 600mAh battery, a detachable phone holder, and the option to use it as a wired controller via USB-C, the T4 Pro offers many features that more expensive controllers provide.

Even better, the T4 Pro also has four customizable grip buttons on the back in addition to the standard array of buttons players rely on.

Advertisement

The controller's backlighting is a nice touch, as well as the rubberized analog stick caps. Linear trigger buttons provide a more comfortable trigger pull without much effort. While not applicable to Fortnite, the controller also offers a six-axis gyroscope for motion controls.

Best Small Form Factor Controller: 8Bitdo SN30 Pro

Price: $44.99

Image via 8bitdo.com

With a retro, SNES inspired look and feel, 8Bitdo's SN30 Pro is an excellently manufactured product with precision controls, a solid build, and a small form factor. It can connect to various devices via Bluetooth and has an optional smartphone clip to make mobile play even more comfortable.

As far as features go, the SN30 Pro has rumble vibration, motion controls, a turbo function, and the ability to perform as a wired controller with a USB-C cable. It is a great controller to tuck away when not playing Fortnite on the phone.

Best Overall Controller: Razer Kishi

Advertisement

Price: $99.99

Image via razer.com

Though a bit more expensive, the Razer Kishi is the best mobile controller currently on the market. The Kishi wraps around a player's phone and is available for both iOS and Android devices, providing a grip on either side of the screen. Drawing its power from the phone, the Kishi does not require a battery, though it does allow for pass-through charging, so players do not need to worry about interrupting their game for a charge.

With all the standard buttons gamers expect, including clickable analog sticks, the Razer Kishi is a dream to use. Providing the most comfort and ultra-portability, the Razer Kishi provides a superior Fortnite experience on mobile devices.