Best mobile game controllers in 2020

A list of five best mobile game controllers in the market today.

Serious gamers mostly play on their mobile phones and require a good controller.for better control.

image credit: pinterest.com

While a majority of mobile games have optimized and customisable controls for touchscreen, gamers are usually more familiar with controllers.

Furthermore, serious gamers are often able to carry only their mobile devices. Because of this, along with the obvious advantage with respect to control options and game response, gamers prefer to use game controllers while playing on their mobile devices.

In this article, we list the five best mobile game controllers in 2020.

Five best mobile game controllers in 2020:

#5: Gamesir F1 grip

Gamesir F1 grip

Gamesir F1 grip has all the features one would expect from a decent game controller. It is compatible with all kinds of mobile devices and can also be used for normal PC gaming. Furthermore, the controller has a unique design with a black rubber grip that can be clipped on for extra support to the palms.

Gamesir F1 grip has been developed keeping in mind the needs of mobile gamers. It has Bluetooth connectivity and can be used as a kickstand for watching content on mobile phones.

#4: Razer Raiju Mobile

Razer Raiju Mobile

Razer is one of the most established brands in the controller market today, and its mobile game controller certainly does not disappoint.

Razer Raiju Mobile can be used across all devices, from PCs to consoles and also mobile phones. It offers dual connectivity, has one of the longest battery lives (11 hours), and comes with a companion app that lets you map buttons and adjust their sensitivities.

#3: SCUF Prestige

SCUF Prestige

SCUF is originally an accessory brand. But in a short duration of time, it has carved out a niche for itself in the mobile controller market. SCUP Prestige is a premium X-box commander style controller that has customisable controls and Bluetooth connectivity.

It offers never before seen levels of control customisations and has a battery life of 30 hours. Additionally, the fact that it is lightweight makes it one of the best mobile controllers for long gaming sessions.

#2: X-box One wireless controller

Xbox One wireless controller

No list of the best game controllers is complete without mentioning the Xbox One controller. It was given the wireless feature in 2016, making it compatible for both PCs and all mobile devices.

The Xbox One controller has a battery life of 40 hours, is lightweight and is one of the only controllers in the market that run on AA batteries. While this can be a bit of a problem, it is certainly an advantage as far as on-the-go mobile gaming is concerned.

The Xbox One controller is a complete package and is suitable for all your gaming needs.

#1: SteelSeries Stratus Duo

Steelseries Stratus Duo

The Steelseries Stratus Duo is the best mobile game controller currently available in the market today. It is one of the lightest controllers ever developed, with a total weight of 0.2 pounds.

It is absolutely loaded with buttons that make the controls easy and dynamic, once you get the hang of it. Furthermore, the number of buttons in this controller does not add to the bulkiness of the device, and the controller has a rechargeable battery.

To conclude, while there are various factors to consider when choosing the best mobile game controller, the SteelSeries Stratus Duo pips the competition on the basis of its high customisability of controls alone.