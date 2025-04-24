Best Nightblade build in Oblivion Remastered

The Nightblade in Oblivion Remastered is an unmatched combination of stealth and magic. With the ability to harness the power of Sneak and destructive spells, Nightblades can carry out devastating assassinations while remaining unseen to the enemy's eyes.

This guide shows you how to build a powerful Nightblade, step by step, so that you can rule Tamriel as a silent, magical assassin.

Best Race, Birthsign, and Class

Night Blade class in The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered (Image via Bethesda Softworks || Youtube/@ MySpaceGuide)

Race: Breton

Bretons are great Nightblades because they block half of all magic attacks. This helps you stay safe against enemy wizards. They also boost magic skills like Conjuration, Restoration, and Mysticism, which can strengthen your spells.

Birthsign: The Mage

The Mage gives you extra magic power (+50 Magicka), which allows you to cast more spells, like fire blasts or invisibility, without running out of energy. It’s perfect for a Nightblade who loves magic.

Class: Custom Nightblade

The Nightblade class in the game is good, but making your own is better. Pick skills that mix sneaking and spellcasting. The skills below will make you a master of shadows and magic.

Major Skills and How to Level

Nightblades use seven key skills to fight and sneak. Level them up to get stronger and earn big stat boosts (like more health or magic). Try to practice these skills 10 times before you sleep to level up, but don’t practice too early on — tough enemies might appear.

Destruction

Cast fire spells to hurt enemies. Practice Flare (a cheap spell) on rats in Vilverin’s sewers, near the Imperial City. Visit Trayvond at the Cheydinhal Mages Guild to train.

Illusion

Use spells to hide or trick foes. Cast Starlight (a beginner spell) in Skingrad’s Great Chapel to level up. Buy Chameleon or Invisibility from Delmar at the Chorrol Mages Guild later.

Sneak

Move quietly to avoid being seen. Sneak near sleeping people in Cheydinhal’s abandoned house or during the Dark Brotherhood’s “Scheduled for Execution” quest. Train with Marana Rian in the Imperial City’s Waterfront.

Blade

Fight with daggers for big sneak attack damage (6 times normal). Practice on bandits in Rockmilk Cave, north of Leyawiin. Train with Alix Lencolia in Chorrol.

Light Armor

Wear leather armor to move fast and stay safe. Get hit by goblins in Fort Ash, west of Cheydinhal, to level up. Train with Ahdarji in Leyawiin.

Acrobatics

Jump high to dodge or escape. Jump around Anvil’s streets while doing quests, but don’t overdo it early to avoid strong enemies. No trainer needed — just jump.

Mysticism

Cast spells like Detect Life to spot enemies. Practice Detect Life in the Imperial City’s Market District, where lots of people walk around. Buy spells from Ita Rienus at the Bravil Mages Guild.

Leveling Tip

In Oblivion, you level up by sleeping after practicing your skills. To get the best stat boosts (like +5 to Intelligence), practice 10 skills tied to the same stat (e.g., Destruction and Mysticism for Intelligence). Be careful—leveling too fast makes enemies stronger, so don’t practice Acrobatics too much early on.

Best Gear to Use

Gear helps you sneak, cast spells, and survive fights. Here’s what to get as you play:

Early Game

Leather Armor : Find it on bandits in Fort Ash.

: Find it on bandits in Fort Ash. Silver Dagger: Buy at The Best Defense in the Imperial City or find in Vilverin.

Mid Game (After a few quests):

Shrouded Armor and Cowl: Get from the Dark Brotherhood after finishing “A Knife in the Dark” and “The Purification” quests. These boost sneaking!

Late Game (End of the game)

Daedric Dagger : Earn from the “Pieces of the Past” quest for Mehrunes Dagon.

: Earn from the “Pieces of the Past” quest for Mehrunes Dagon. Custom-enchanted Elven Armor: Make at the Arcane University (after Mages Guild quests) with Fortify Magicka (more spell power) and Sneak (better hiding).

Best Spells and Potions

Spells and potions make your Nightblade unstoppable. Here’s what to use:

Spells

Destruction : Flare (buy from Edgar Vautrine, Imperial City) for cheap fire damage. Later, get Fire Damage from the Bravil Mages Guild.

: Flare (buy from Edgar Vautrine, Imperial City) for cheap fire damage. Later, get Fire Damage from the Bravil Mages Guild. Illusion : Starlight (Bravil Mages Guild) to practice. Chameleon (Chorrol Mages Guild, needs 50 Illusion) to hide better. Invisibility (Chorrol, needs 75 Illusion) to vanish completely.

: Starlight (Bravil Mages Guild) to practice. Chameleon (Chorrol Mages Guild, needs 50 Illusion) to hide better. Invisibility (Chorrol, needs 75 Illusion) to vanish completely. Mysticism: Detect Life (Bravil Mages Guild) to see enemies through walls. Soul Trap (Skingrad Mages Guild) to capture souls for enchanting.

Potions

Restore Health : Heals you in fights. Make with Aloe Vera + Venison or buy at The Main Ingredient (Imperial City).

: Heals you in fights. Make with Aloe Vera + Venison or buy at The Main Ingredient (Imperial City). Restore Magicka : Refills your spell power. Make with Flax Seeds + Steel-Blue Entoloma or buy at All Things Alchemical (Skingrad).

: Refills your spell power. Make with Flax Seeds + Steel-Blue Entoloma or buy at All Things Alchemical (Skingrad). Invisibility : Hides you from enemies. Make with Ashes of Hindaril + Tinder Polypore or buy from Julienne Fanis (Arcane University).

: Hides you from enemies. Make with Ashes of Hindaril + Tinder Polypore or buy from Julienne Fanis (Arcane University). Fortify Agility: Helps you sneak and hit better. Make with Cinnabar Polypore + Emetic Russula or buy at Southern Books (Leyawiin).

Faction Synergies

Join these groups to boost your Nightblade skills:

Dark Brotherhood : Start with the “A Knife in the Dark” quest to join. You’ll get Shrouded Armor, Sneak training, and quests perfect for stealthy kills.

: Start with the “A Knife in the Dark” quest to join. You’ll get Shrouded Armor, Sneak training, and quests perfect for stealthy kills. Mages Guild: Join in any city (like Cheydinhal). Finish quests to reach the Arcane University for custom spells and enchanting. Learn Destruction and Illusion spells to grow your magic.

Pros and Cons

Pros

Sneaky and Magical : Hide with Invisibility, then strike with daggers or fire spells for big damage.

: Hide with Invisibility, then strike with daggers or fire spells for big damage. Flexible : Sneak past enemies or fight head-on with magic, whatever you like!

: Sneak past enemies or fight head-on with magic, whatever you like! Fast: Light Armor and Acrobatics let you move quickly and dodge attacks.

Cons

Fragile : Light Armor doesn’t protect as much as heavy armor, so avoid big hits.

: Light Armor doesn’t protect as much as heavy armor, so avoid big hits. Needs Magic Potions : Spells use lots of Magicka, so keep Restore Magicka potions handy.

: Spells use lots of Magicka, so keep Restore Magicka potions handy. Tricky Leveling: You need to practice skills carefully to avoid tough enemies early on.

Mastering the Nightblade playstyle requires balancing stealth and magic. With the right race, birthsign, skill set, and faction alignment, you’ll become an unstoppable shadow in Tamriel.

