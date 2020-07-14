Best offline games of 2020

The single-player genre is alive and well in 2020, despite a lot of publishers claiming that it is 'dead' and 'outdated'. The sentiment resonated with quite a chunk of the videogame community but has ultimately been proven wrong.

Publishers like EA claim that the "games as a service" model is the only sustainable model today. Some of the most successful games of this generation have been single-player games, and they have dominated the console markets primarily.

These are some of the best single-player games you can play on the PC in 2020.

Best single-player PC games of 2020

5) Death Stranding

Due for release on July 14th, Death Stranding is a single-player game like no other. The game has a certain online component, where you can see different structures built by players. However, it's not completely necessary, and you can enjoy the game in offline mode as well.

Hideo Kojima's ambitious new project attempts to create another genre entirely and provides a whole new experience. While the game is not going to be everyone's cup of tea, it is truly one of the most unique gaming experiences you can ever have.

Featuring a star-studded cast that includes Norman Reedus, Mads Mikelsen and Lea Seydoux, the game is as cinematic as it can get.

4) F1 2020

The latest installment in the F1 franchise by Codemasters sees the developers overhauling the standard F1 formula with the 2020 installment. The addition of the 'MyTeam' mode which lets you take control of your own F1 team is simply brilliant.

From designing liveries to driver uniforms, the game gives you control of everything. It is quite possibly the best F1 game in the history of the franchise.

3) Resident Evil 3

Resident Evil 3 is an excellent remake, much like the previous two installments by Capcom. Resident Evil 3 captures the same horror magic of the original and gives it a significant visual upgrade.

The game puts you in control of Jill Valentine, and is a ridiculously fun game. The game doesn't let up throughout its runtime, and the Nemesis is as terrifying as you've heard.

2) Horizon Zero Dawn

Horizon Zero Dawn is due for release in August and is bound to be a massive success on the PC as well. The game was earlier a console exclusive for the PS4 only.

Horizon Zero Dawn is one of the best games on the PS4, and PC fans are elated at the prospect of playing Guerilla's Horizon Zero Dawn on the PC with powerful hardware.

The Decima engine is gorgeous, and players are eager to test their hardware with Horizon Zero Dawn.

1) Doom Eternal

It simply doesn't get much better in the FPS genre than Doom Eternal. Some assumed that the 2016 Doom would be a tough act to follow and id Software won't be able to replicate the lightning in a bottle effect of the 2016 reboot.

However, all doubts were ripped to shreds with Doom Eternal. It delivers an even more aggressive experience, if that was even possible, than the 2016 Doom.

Doom Eternal is a strong contender for 'Game of the Year' and is one of the best games on the PC in 2020.