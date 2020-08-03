Garena Free Fire is one of the most famous battle royale games out there. Many players like the massive action in the ultimate battle of survival.

If your slow internet connection is stopping you from enjoying online games, then you should definitely go for similar games that do not require an internet connection.

Just play ‘Stayin’ Alive’ by the Bee Gees on your earphones and stay alive till the end in these survival games.

Best offline games like Free Fire

These are five of the best offline games like Free Fire:

ScarFall: The Royale Combat

You can play this multiplayer shooting game in online as well as offline mode. You will have to face a time zone which shrinks as the clock ticks by and survive the battle. You also get three chances to respawn.

Desert Battleground

If the desert terrain in PUBG Mobile is something that lures you to experience it, this game is perfect for you. Remember to pick out the best weapons for combat in the sandy deserts. Also, keep moving as the danger zone shrinks from time to time.

Battleground’s Survivor: Battle Royale

As the name suggests, you will have to defeat other bots to emerge victorious. This game can be played from the first-person perspective. It also has a variety of weapons and ammunition to choose from.

Grand Pixel Royale Battlegrounds

If you like the pixelated graphics of games like Minecraft, then you should definitely try out this game. Just like you did in Free Fire, you can switch between first-person and third-person shooter modes as per your preference. Try out the new Deathmatch Mode for some excitement!

WW2 US Commando Strike

The battleground is compact, and you have to take cover and tactically shoot your enemies to survive in this game. WW2 US Commando Strike features a variety of game modes that the players c experience.