PUBG Mobile is a very famous battle royale game that is enjoyed by players all over the world. The main goal of this title is to survive till the end. This sensation in the gaming industry also offers a variety of weapons that can be used for gunning down enemies.

There are many shooting games like PUBG Mobile that are available on Google Play Store, and the best ones are mentioned in this article.

Best offline shooting games like PUBG for Android

These are some of the best such titles that can be tried:

1. Cover Fire: free shooting games

Image Credits: Google Play

If you are looking for an offline shooting game, this should be on top of your list. In Cover Fire, you will be in charge of guiding your team to defeat the terrorists.

Like PUBG Mobile, this game offers various weapons that you can use to defend yourself from the terrorists, and also to kill them. The story mode of this title is fascinating and engaging as well.

Download it from here.

2. Swag Shooter – Online & Offline Battle Royale Game

Image Credits: APKPure.com

As the name suggests, Swag Shooter is a battle royale game like PUBG Mobile that will take up less than 200 MB of space on your mobile phone. This title has a rating of 4 stars on the Play Store.

The gameplay is like any other battle royale game, where your ultimate goal will be to survive till the end. Along with the guns, you can also hunt for scopes that will improve your aim when shooting enemies.

Download it from here.

3. Free Survival: Fire Battleground

Image Credits: APKPure.com

This offline Android game has survival-shooting as its core theme, just like PUBG Mobile. Free Survival also offers realistic weapons like shotguns, rifles, and machine guns that you can use to defeat enemies.

So, put your best foot forward to be the last person standing in this action-induced title. The best part about this game is that its download size is only 120 MB.

Download it from here.

4. ZOMBIE SHOOTING SURVIVAL: Offline Games

Image Credits: AppAgg

ZOMBIE SHOOTING SURVIVAL will trap you in a world filled with zombies that you need to kill. This is a survival game like PUBG Mobile, and even if it is not a battle royale game, you can give it a go if you love to shoot zombies.

Remember to build a strong base so that you can keep the undead out. The tactics are not very difficult to get acquainted with, and the game will offer you nearly 50 guns to help achieve your goal.

Download it from here.

5. ScarFall: The Royale Combat

Image Credits: APKPure.com

This game is an excellent choice if you want to opt for an offering from the battle royale genre. ScarFall is also a multiplayer shooting title like PUBG Mobile, and the gameplay is pretty similar.

A good quality of this game is that it is compatible with both high and low-end devices. It also has a collection of different kinds of guns that you can use to kill enemies.

Download it from here.