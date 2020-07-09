Best online multiplayer games for Android in 2020

Several games on Android smartphones now support multiplayer gaming.

These are some of the best online multiplayer games for Android devices.

(picture credits: Engadget)

Games for Android have been getting more and more advanced and sophisticated as the years pass by. Multiplayer games have been a staple for gaming since the early days, and several games on Android now support online multiplayer.

Online multiplayer games dominate the market in gaming due to their endless value. Playing games with friends has always been a huge part of what makes gaming fun, and now several games on Android let you do just that.

Here are 5 of the best multiplayer games for Android devices.

5 best online multiplayer games for Android devices in 2020

5) Hearthstone

Hearthstone is one of the biggest breakout sensations in gaming today, and one of the best card games of all-time. With great gameplay mechanics, an endlessly addictive gameplay loop, Hearthstone is simply one of the best games you can play on your Android device.

You can challenge your friends or enter into matchmaking with other players, Hearthstone is best enjoyed when playing Online.

4) Minecraft: Pocket Edition

Perhaps the biggest gaming sensation of the last couple decades, Minecraft is an experience everyone should try at least once. Minecraft: Pocket Edition is developed specifically for Android and iOS devices.

You can play the game online, with several other players on the same server. There are a variety of servers you can pick from when playing Minecraft online.

3) NBA JAM

One of the most popular gaming franchises that has its roots deep in gaming history, NBA JAM is also available for Android devices.

NBA JAM is an endlessly fun arcade-style basketball game. If you're not one for sports sims like the NBA 2K franchise, then NBA JAM should be right up your alley.

2) Call of Duty Mobile

The signature Call of Duty feel has been ported over extremely well to the Android and iOS platform. Call of Duty Mobile is an excellent first-person shooter that has multiple online game modes.

You can play the standard COD deathmatch or the Battle Royale. Call of Duty Mobile is perhaps the best Android shooter in terms of mechanics and gunplay.

1) PUBG Mobile

There is simply no other game on the Android platform that made its mark as quickly and became a mainstay like PUBG Mobile. One of the biggest breakout sensations in mobile gaming, PUBG Mobile is simply too big to be ignored.