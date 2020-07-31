The Hitman franchise is a very successful game series which is packed with action. Each game in the series brings something new for the players and gives them the liberty to play on their own terms.

If you have played all the games in the series and are missing Agent 47, you can try out these other games which are similar to the Hitman franchise in terms of action, stealth and gameplay.

Top 5 PC games like Hitman

Here are the top five games like Hitman:

Thief: Deadly Shadows

Thief: Deadly Shadows (Image Courtesy: HipWallpaper)

If you are into stealth games, then Thief: Deadly Shadows is perhaps the best one that you can choose. An underrated game, Thief: Deadly Shadows allows you to play the role of a thief who is almost invisible because of his stealthy actions.

The gameplay is simple, and the darkness will certainly be your companion as it will help you to sneak past guards and steal money.

Assassin’s Creed: Syndicate

Assassin’s Creed: Syndicate (Image Courtesy: DeviantArt)

Assassin’s Creed: Syndicate is a great game that does a good job to combine stealth and action. From stealing enemies’ money to freeing exploited kids from the clutches of child labour, this game will allow you to build your very own secret organisation to liberate oppressed people.

Splinter Cell: Blacklist

Splinter Cell: Blacklist (Image Courtesy: Ubisoft)

Blacklist is the latest game in the Splinter series and is definitely worth your time. The stealth part of the game is a little weak and it is more action-oriented. So, if you love shooting and blowing people up, this game is definitely for you.

Velvet Assassin

Velvet Assassin (Image Courtesy: Fanatical)

With World War 2 as its backdrop, Velvet Assasin will ensure that you do not endure a single moment of boredom. There are 12 missions to complete in the game. You will be required to infiltrate a Nazi camp and gather information to win the war. The whole game depends on how stealthy you are.

Sniper Elite 4

Sniper Elite 4 (Image Courtesy: WallpaperAccess)

This third-person shooter game will quickly immerse you in its interesting gameplay. You will be transported back to the year 1943 when the world was still at war. You will have to sneak around to gather information and kill enemy soldiers to win this battle of survival while making sure that you do not blow your cover.