Best PC games that don't take up much space in 2020

One of the most prevailing issues that players face in PC or console gaming is low disc space. Even though modern HDDs and SSDs offer a lot of space, players still run into these issues for a variety of reasons. They either tend to play a lot of games or refuse to delete the older ones on their hard drives.

However, there are plenty of games that do not take up much space in the hard drive. Here is a list of some of the best games that do not require much space on the hard drive in 2020.

Best PC games that do not require much space

5) Hitman 2: Silent Assassin

The start of Hitman 2: Silent Assassin sees the legendary Agent 47 hang up his iconic Silverballers to take up gardening in a church. However, this period of peace is short-lived as he is soon called back to the world of assassination.

Hitman 2: Silent Assassin is one of the best games in the franchise and thankfully does not take up much space. One of the best games of its time that holds up well even today, Hitman 2: Silent Assassin is a favourite in the gaming community.

4) Deus Ex

The Deus Ex franchise has delivered some of the best western RPGs action/stealth games in the history of gaming. It all began with Deus Ex, an excellent RPG that offered never-seen-before levels of freedom in player choice and dialogue.

The world of Deus Ex is one that the gaming community cannot get enough of, with a lot of players still playing the original despite the dated graphics.

3) Downwell

Downwell takes the basic platformer and turns it on its head. Instead of moving laterally or forward, the object of Downwell is to go down.

The game is simply one of the most enjoyable platformers that you can play in 2020 and takes up a surprisingly less amount of space. However, that is not indicative of quality as Downwell is one of the best games of its genre.

2) Shovel Knight

Shovel Knight is often referred to as the "Dark Souls of Platformers". It is an extremely fun game that demands high levels of skill and will push players to the limit.

Shovel Knight is also extremely rich with lore and has a beautiful art style. All of these features, combined with a considerably small file size, make Shovel Knight a must-have.

1) Max Payne

Remedy Entertainment's Max Payne is one of the most significant achievements in gaming. It pushed the level of cinematic experience in video gaming and delivered one of the best games of all time.

This neo-noir tale of an undercover NYPD detective and undercover DEA agent is one that will stay with you long after you finish the game. Max Payne also does not take up much space and offers plenty of replayability.