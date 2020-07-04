Free Fire: Top 5 best gaming phones under ₹10000

Free Fire is one of the most-played battle royale games today.

We take a look at the best gaming smartphones under ₹10000.

Image Source: venturebeat.com

Currently, there are very few games which can give competition to PUBG Mobile, but Free Fire is definitely one of them. The size of this game is around 600 MB, but many mid-range phones struggle to run it smoothly, as good gaming devices need powerful professors and CPUs. With that in mind, we have made a list of the best gaming phones under ₹10000 that can run Free Fire smoothly.

Best phones for Free Fire under ₹10000

1) Redmi Note 7 Pro

Redmi Note 7 Pro (Image Source: www.gadgets.ndtv.com)

This smartphone has 6.3 inch Full Hd Plus display, and the processor makes it better than other phones in this price range. It has a Snapdragon 675 processor, which handles heavy games easily. And it's 4000 mAh battery is useful for longer gaming sessions in Free Fire as well.

Price

4 GB RAM/64 GB ROM: ₹10999

2) Motorola One Macro

Motorola One Macro (Image Source: www.motorola.com)

The second phone in this list is the Motorola One Macro. It is powered by a Mediatek P70 processor, which helps to run heavy games sans hassles. Also, it comes with a 6.2 inch HD plus display, which is ideal for playing games like Free Fire. The device also has a 4000 mAh, long-lasting battery.

Price

4 GB RAM/64 GB ROM: ₹9999

3) Realme C3

Realme C3 (Image Source: www.powerplanetonline.com)

The Realms C3 is the latest mid-range powerhouse. It's Mediatek Helio G70 Ai processor makes gaming and multitasking effortless, and this device comes with a massive 5000 mAh battery, along with a 6.52 inch HD plus display.

Price

4 GB RAM/64 GB ROM: ₹9999

4) Asus Zenfone Max M2

Asus Max M2 (Image Source: www.gadgets.ndtv.com)

The Asus Zenfone Max M2 is one of the best-looking smartphones under ₹10000. It has a 4000 mAh battery, and is powered by a powerful Snapdragon 632 processor. Asus Max M2 also has a 6.26 inch HD plus display, which means playing Free Fire will be quite the treat.

Price

4 GB RAM/64 GB ROM: ₹8999

5) Realme 5i

Realme 5i (Image Source: www.indianexpress.com)

Realme 5i is one of the latest phones from Realme. It is powered by a Snapdragon 665 processor, and has a 6.5 inch HD plus display, alongside a long-lasting 5000 mAh battery.

Price

4 GB RAM/64 GB ROM: ₹10999

It is advisable to buy 4 GB RAM variants of any of these smartphones for longer and smoother gaming experiences.