PUBG Mobile: Best phones under Rs. 10,000 to play the game
- Here are the best phones under Rs. 10,000 to play PUBG Mobile.
- A powerful processor, enough RAM, good battery life, and a HD display are some of the features you should look for.
Do you love to play PUBG Mobile, but crave for a good phone which does not lag like your current one does? If yes, then look no further, as Sportskeeda has compiled a list of the best phones which will support your favourite game!
Are you also concerned about whether it’ll be within your budget? Don’t worry, all the recommendations are below Rs. 10,000.
To buy the best phone for gaming purposes, you need to check the processor, RAM, screen resolution, battery, and internal storage capacity. The RAM should be a minimum of 2 GB, the Snapdragon 625 should be the minimum processor requirement, and 8 GB of internal storage is recommended, along with an HD+ screen.
Here is a list of the best phones under Rs. 10000 that satisfy the above recommendations.
PUBG Mobile: Budget phones to play the game
Honor 9N
The best part of this phone that it has 4 GB RAM. The Kirin 659 octa-core processor also ensures that you will enjoy PUBG Mobile without any lag. The only unattractive feature is the battery, which is only 3000 mAh.
Processor – Kirin 659 Octa Core
RAM – 4 GB
Screen Resolution – 5.84-inch; Full-HD+ display
Battery – 3000 mAh
Internal Storage – 128 GB
Price – Rs. 9499
Realme 5i
The Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor will make sure that you have a smooth PUBG Mobile experience. The 4 GB RAM and the 5000 mAh battery backup add to the reasons why you should buy this phone.
Processor – Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
RAM – 4 GB
Screen Resolution - 6.52-inch; HD+ display
Battery – 5000 mAh
Internal Storage – 64 GB
Price – Rs. 9999
Realme C3
Even though it has only 3 GB RAM, the Helio G70 processor and the 5000 mAh battery will make your PUBG Mobile experience great.
Processor – Helio G70
RAM – 3 GB
Screen Resolution - 6.52-inch; HD+ display
Battery – 5000 mAh
Internal Storage – 32 GB
Price – Rs. 7999
Vivo U10
The Vivo U10 is another phone with a good processor. The good battery and the HD+ display are contributing factors as well, and this phone is guaranteed to give you a good PUBG Mobile gaming experience.
Processor – Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
RAM – 3 GB
Screen Resolution - 6.35-inch; HD+ display
Battery – 5000 mAh
Internal Storage – 32 GB
Price – Rs. 9990
Redmi Note 7S
The full HD+ display will make sure that you get the best gaming experience. This phone comes with a good RAM, battery and processor.
Processor – Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
RAM – 3 GB
Screen Resolution - 6.3-inch; Full HD+ display
Battery – 4000 mAh
Internal Storage – 32 GB
Price – Rs. 9999
