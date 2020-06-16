Best player and gun skins in PUBG Mobile

Currently, there is not nearly as much variety in the skins available in the smartphone version of PUBG Mobile as in the PC version.

Let us take a look at the best types of player and gun skins that are available in the game.

Picture credit: wallpapersite.com

Like in most popular battle royale games, PUBG Mobile players spend a lot of time customising their characters and guns, in order to make them aesthetically pleasing. This also helps them unlock various character-specific features that these skins come with.

However, as of now, there is not nearly as much variety in the skins available in the mobile version as in the PC and console versions of PUBG Mobile, but that is set to change with the 13th season of the game.

In this article, we look at the best player and gun skins available now, or to be released soon, in PUBG Mobile.

Player skins:

As of now, there are only the default skins and character outfits that you can acquire in PUBG Mobile. This is something that gamers often complain about, as the PC version sees a regular release of new characters and skins, as well as an increased focus that it's users give to this particular aspect.

The newly-released mobile version of Fortnite for Android and iOS, as well as Activision’s Call of Duty mobile game, have various characters that players can acquire, with characteristic skills and looks.

Picture credit: surviviorsrest.com

This, however, is set to change, with new skins such as the Power Rangers skin, which is rumored to be available in blue and red (Flash and Lava Superman), along with a tribal-themed armor skin, which comes with a complete ram skulled mask.

While it is still unknown whether there will be specific skills or attributes that will come built-in with these skins, players will regardless be tempted to buy them due to their aesthetics.

Gun skins:

There are exactly 46 weapons that have customisable skin options in PUBG Mobile, and here, we have listed the five best, across weapons and grenades.

Picture credit: youtube.com

5. Weathered Mustang Groza: The weathered Mustang Groza skin lends a mysterious scar and blood look to your gun. It is easily available on the PUBG Mobile store, and is one of the most common skins in the game.

Picture credit: steamcommunity.com

4. Gold Plate AKM: The gold plate skin is one of the classiest skins available in PUBG Mobile. The skin is subtle, and yet gives a distinct tone that enhances the overall aesthetics of the weapon.

Picture credit: youtube.com

3. Glacier M416 skin: The Glacier skin is available on some other weapons, and has the inbuilt feature of little blue sparks that come out with the firing of bullets. This skin gives an overall serene look to the gun, in spite of the fact that the weapon’s primary function is to kill your enemies as quickly as possible.

Picture credit: gurugamer.com

2. The Fool M416: The fool is the only currently available gun skin that is based on a real character, and for most gamers, ‘The Joker’ is quite the perfect inspiration for a gun skin, especially if it is the character-based skin that they can have in PUBG Mobile!

The skin features a tongue that is unlocked at level 6, and has a joker face that comes out of the death crate of every enemy that you kill.

Picture credit: pubgmobilegametips.com

1. Blood and Bones M16A4: The Blood and Bones M16A4 skin also has specific bone animations that come out of death crates, along with specific blood like animations that shoot out of every bullet hit. Further, death crates of the enemies you kill also have bone animations shooting out, and the overall look that the skin gives to the weapon is unique and distinctive in PUBG Mobile.