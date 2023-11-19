Best PlayStation Plus Black Friday deals for PS5

The PlayStation Black Friday Sale is now live for players on the PS4 and PS5, giving them access to a plethora of amazing offers, including some really stellar deals related to the PlayStation Plus membership. The discounts available for this subscription service extend to both PS4 and PS5 users and are quite lucrative.

The offers available for the PS+ apply to annual plans. Alongside these deals, the Black Friday Sale also comes packed with really incredible discounts on some new games — like God of War Ragnarok, Horizon Forbidden West, Mortal Kombat 1, Remnant 2, and more.

Here's everything you need to know about the best PlayStation Plus Black Friday deals on PS5.

Best offers on PlayStation Plus during the Black Friday Sale

During the ongoing Black Friday Sale, players who join the PS+ regardless of their chosen tier (Essential, Extra, or Premium) will be eligible for a 30% discount on the annual (12-month) membership plan. The offers on PS+ subscription plans also extend to existing subscribers, who can avail of an additional discount of 25% by upgrading to Extra and 30% by opting for Premium.

Unlike the end-of-the-year sales that go live during the holiday season, there aren't any other PS+-specific deals during the Black Friday Sale. The offers available during the sale are available to all players regardless of whether they are active PS+ subscribers or not.

However, with the heavy discounts available on the PS+ membership plans, this is possibly the best time to invest in a monthly or annual subscription. Not only does having an active subscription allow you to play multiplayer and online games, it also lets you use cloud saves on PS5 and PS4. Moreover, being a PS+ member grants you access to the massive library of free monthly games.

When does the PlayStation Black Friday Sale start for PS5 and PS4?

The Black Friday Sale is currently live on both PS5 and PS4, and its offers will remain available till November 27, 2023. Its deals range from the latest and greatest AAA releases like Mortal Kombat 1, Assassin's Creed Mirage, and Final Fantasy XVI to niche indie titles like Hollow Knight, Cult of Lamb, Trek to Yomi, and more.

Additionally, for fans of indie games, there's also the "PlayStation Indies Sale" going on right now for PS4 and PS5. This will stay live till November 29, 2023. It should be mentioned that this Indie Sale includes a limited selection of games, mostly titles that fall under the "Editor's Choice" category for both PS4 and PS5.