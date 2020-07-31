Best Pokémon Games for Android

If you have grown up watching and loving Pokémon shows, then you should try the Pokémon games available on the Google Play Store. Be it catching different types of Pokémons or training them for an ultimate face-off, the Pokémon games for Android have become better and more diverse over time.

Top 5 Pokémon Games for Android

These are five of the best Pokémon games that you can try on your smartphone:

Pokémon GO

Pokémon GO. Image: Pokémon GO.

Pokémon GO is one of the best games available for Pokémon fans. You need to travel to different places in search of new Pokémons, and catch them to create your own roster. The hype of the game has dialed down significantly, but the game still gets regular updates to retain the diehard fans.

Pokémon TCG Online

Pokémon TCG Online. Image: Pokemon.com.

If you love card games and Pokémon, this is the best game that you can play. You can build your own decks of cards and challenge other players in the multiplayer mode. This game will remind you of other famous card games like Hearthstone.

Pokémon Playhouse

Pokémon Playhouse. Image: Pokemon.com.

Pokémon Playhouse is more entertaining for kids. All the Pokémons are kept in a playhouse and are asked to do various activities. The game has simple controls and is very interactive.

Pokémon Masters

Pokémon Masters. Image: Pokemon.com.

In this game, you need to pit three Pokémons against the other three Pokémons for an ultimate battle. The game has a multiplayer mode, which allows you to challenge other players as well. The game is a little tricky to play in the beginning.

Magikarp Jump

Magikarp Jump. Image: Google Play.

If your favorite Pokémon is Magikarp, then you will surely want to play this game. There is nothing much to do in this game other than making the Magikarp flip higher and higher over time. Compete with others and train your Magikarp for better performance.